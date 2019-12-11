By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Evian Natural Mineral Water 6X1.5Ltr

Evian Natural Mineral Water 6X1.5Ltr
  • Natural Mineral Water
  • By 2025, evian® will become a full circular brand, making all of its plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic, seeking Zero plastic bottle waste. Visit: http://circular.evian.eco/ for more information.
  • On its 15-year journey through the French Alps, evian® Natural Mineral Water slowly but surely acquires a unique mineral balance. Its low sodium content and balanced mineral composition make it well suited for every member of the family. Bottled at the source, evian® remains completely untouched by man throughout the process, so you can enjoy its naturally pure and refreshing taste anywhere, any time.
  • Delicately crafted by nature over a 15 year journey through the French Alps, for a unique balance of minerals.
  • evian® remains completely untouched throughout the bottling process, so you can enjoy its naturally pure and refreshing taste anywhere, any time.
  • This bottle is made with 50% rPET (recycled plastic) so the colour of the bottle may vary.
  • Package not designed for long distance transportation outside Europe.
  • Building a circular economy together
  • Pack size: 9000ml

Store in a clean, cool and dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before date indicated on bottles.

Product of France

  • For hygienic reasons this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Evian Natural Mineral Water

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

  • Danone Waters UK & Ireland,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

  • Helpline (UK) 0800 4580366 (ROI) 1800 949993
  • evian.com

6 x 1.5l

Typical ValuesComposition in mg/litre
Calcium Ca++80
Magnesium Mg++26
Sodium Na+6.5
Potassium K+1
Silica SiO215
Bicarbonates HCO3-360
Sulphates SO4--14
Chlorides CI-10
Nitrates NO3-3.8
Dry residue 180°C: 345mg/L - pH = 7.2-

Really good taste Normally I don't do still water!

I didn't think Water could taste better than another one but I am proven wrong!! I'm not a Still Water lover but have had to stop the Fizzies, I chose Evian because I saw one of those Trust me I'm a Doctor type programs & Evian came a long way higher than 4 other waters for Magnesium & Calcium! very surprised at enjoyable taste....I've never said that about water before they normally taste like Metal to me😐 More costly but we'll worth it.

It’s good water

It’s good water

Disappointed, bring them back.

Tesco, why are you not selling the 2 Litre Evian Water anymore? I hate these silly 1.5 Litre bottles. I always used to purchase the larger bottles.

Best tasting water

Best tasting water

