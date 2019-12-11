Evian Natural Mineral Water 6X1.5Ltr

Really good taste Normally I don't do still water!
I didn't think Water could taste better than another one but I am proven wrong!! I'm not a Still Water lover but have had to stop the Fizzies, I chose Evian because I saw one of those Trust me I'm a Doctor type programs & Evian came a long way higher than 4 other waters for Magnesium & Calcium! very surprised at enjoyable taste....I've never said that about water before they normally taste like Metal to me😐 More costly but we'll worth it.
It’s good water
It’s good water
Disappointed, bring them back.
Tesco, why are you not selling the 2 Litre Evian Water anymore? I hate these silly 1.5 Litre bottles. I always used to purchase the larger bottles.
Best tasting water
Best tasting water