Tesco Thick Bleach Fresh 750ml

QUALITY BLEACH
Excellent bleach, much better than other brands that I’ve tried.
Doesn't seem as good as it was
Seems to have got very runny and less effective
Has this product been changed?
I used to like this product and found it as good as Domestos and other leading brands and far more economical. Recently however it appears to be much thinner as if it has been watered down - perhaps almost as if it is a cheaper product in the same packaging.
Really good for soaking dish cloths, tea towels et
Really good for soaking dish cloths, tea towels etc. and good for freshening/cleaning the toilet and the shower. It is on offer at the moment and I thought wow even cheaper but NO there isn't any in stock!!!!!!!!!
The best bleach ever
Tesco bleach is the best bleach I have ever used. Have used all kinds but this is my number 1
Strong smell very good value for money
