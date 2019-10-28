By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Egg & Cress Sandwich

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Egg & Cress Sandwich
£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1485kJ 353kcal
    18%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted bread.
  • JUST EGG & CRESS Our chefs' recipe layers egg mayonnaise with fresh cress. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • JUST EGG & CRESS
  • Just egg & cress
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy834kJ / 198kcal1485kJ / 353kcal
Fat6.4g11.4g
Saturates1.5g2.7g
Carbohydrate24.8g44.1g
Sugars2.1g3.7g
Fibre2.2g3.9g
Protein9.3g16.6g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Mediocre

3 stars

Mediocre, needs salt/pepper/seasoning desperately.

disgusting sour flavour, soggy bread, will never b

1 stars

disgusting sour flavour, soggy bread, will never buy them or accept them as subs again

Usually bought next

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Tesco Smoked Ham And Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Tesco Prawn Mayonnaise Sandwich

£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Tesco Just Ham Sandwich

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here