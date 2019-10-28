Tesco Egg & Cress Sandwich

Mediocre
Mediocre, needs salt/pepper/seasoning desperately.
disgusting sour flavour, soggy bread, will never b
disgusting sour flavour, soggy bread, will never buy them or accept them as subs again
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 198kcal
INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|834kJ / 198kcal
|1485kJ / 353kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|44.1g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.9g
|Protein
|9.3g
|16.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
