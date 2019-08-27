By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One pie
  • Energy914kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1524kJ / 362kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Sweet shortcrust pastry cases filled with Bramley apple filling, topped with sugar.
  British Apples Baked in crumbly shortcrust pastry, sugar dusted for a sweet, tangy pie.
  • British Apples Baked in crumbly shortcrust pastry, sugar dusted for a sweet, tangy pie.
  • British apples
  • Baked in crumbly shortcrust pastry, sugar dusted for a sweet, tangy pie
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Bramley Apple (15%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Apple Purée, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Remove outer packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Serve immediately.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Pour warm vanilla custard over a pie for a traditional dessert.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (60g)
Energy1524kJ / 362kcal914kJ / 217kcal
Fat12.5g7.5g
Saturates3.8g2.3g
Carbohydrate57.5g34.5g
Sugars27.3g16.4g
Fibre1.9g1.1g
Protein4.0g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Too much sugar

1 stars

Very very sweet, in fact so sweet that you could not taste the apple. 18% sugar is far too much. I have found this with most of your cakes, will just have to bake my own. Will not purchase again

High on pastry, low on apple

2 stars

Not a success: 70% pastry, 20% fruit and 10% air. An apple pie should actually contain apple.

these pies are better than mr whatshisname

4 stars

these pies are better than mr whatshisname

okay

3 stars

they are okay,pastry is perfect ,but there's too much of it and not enough filling,i would rather pay a bit more and have more apple

Terrible

1 stars

Terrible quality

I prefer your apple pies to me they are better tha

4 stars

I prefer your apple pies to me they are better than Mr Kiplings.

