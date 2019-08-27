Tesco Bramley Apple Pies 6 Pack

Too much sugar
Very very sweet, in fact so sweet that you could not taste the apple. 18% sugar is far too much. I have found this with most of your cakes, will just have to bake my own. Will not purchase again
High on pastry, low on apple
Not a success: 70% pastry, 20% fruit and 10% air. An apple pie should actually contain apple.
these pies are better than mr whatshisname
okay
they are okay,pastry is perfect ,but there's too much of it and not enough filling,i would rather pay a bit more and have more apple
Terrible
Terrible quality
I prefer your apple pies to me they are better than Mr Kiplings.