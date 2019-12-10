By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur 1L

5(1)Write a review
Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur 1L
£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Dark Liqueur
  • Enjoy simply over ice, or explore more cocktails at www.tiamaria.com
  • As dark and rich in history as in taste, this unique XVII century Caribbean liqueur combines exotic Jamaican rum and superior coffee, finished with a hint of the finest vanilla. Discover the versatility of this intriguing Dark Liqueur.
  • Since 1947
  • Caribbean XVII Recipe
  • Pack size: 100cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

20% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Distributor address

  • First Drinks Brands Ltd,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

  • First Drinks Brands Ltd,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

