Tia Maria 70Cl

Product Description
- Dark Liqueur
- Enjoy simply over ice, or explore more cocktails at www.tiamaria.com
- As dark and rich in history as in taste, this unique XVII century Caribbean liqueur combines exotic Jamaican rum and superior coffee, finished with a hint of the finest vanilla. Discover the versatility of this intriguing Dark Liqueur.
- Since 1947
- Caribbean XVII Recipe
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
20% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Distributor address
Return to
- First Drinks Brands Ltd,
- Hook,
- RG27 9XA.
- www.tiamaria.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
