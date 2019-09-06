By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pataks Jalfrezi Curry Paste 283G

5(1)Write a review
Pataks Jalfrezi Curry Paste 283G
£ 2.30
£0.81/100g

Product Description

  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, peppers, onion & coconut for a beautifully balanced Jalfrezi dish
  • For more recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, peppers, onion & coconut for a beautifully balanced Jalfrezi dish
  • Our balanced blend of 11 spices captured in oil for a deep, rich, authentic flavour
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 283g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (21%), Ground Spices (10%) [Coriander, Paprika, Spices, Turmeric, Cumin, Fenugreek], Onion Powder (8%), Dried Red & Green Peppers (5%), Desiccated Coconut (4.5%), Salt, Concentrated Tomato Purée, Acids (Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Sugar, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Mustard Powder, Dried Coriander Leaf, Tamarind

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 6 weeks of opening and before the best before end date. Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This product must be cooked

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.pataks.com

Net Contents

283g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1336kJ / 323kcal
Fat 26.9g
of which saturates 4.3g
Carbohydrate 12.4g
of which sugars 8.1g
Fibre 6.4g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 3.32g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Makes everything taste so wonderful. Gorgeous aromatic and spicy flavours.

Helpful little swaps

Pataks Tandoori Paste Mild 312G

£ 2.30
£0.74/100g

Pataks Tikka Masala Medium Paste 283G

£ 2.30
£0.81/100g

Pataks Mild Curry Paste 283G

£ 2.30
£0.81/100g

Pataks Medium Hot Madras Paste 283G

£ 2.30
£0.81/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here