By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets
£ 2.50
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • Senna Tablets
  • Senokot is a reliably effective laxative made with natural senna treated especially to yield a constant amount of active ingredient in each dose, to give predictable relief from occasional or non-persistent constipation.
  • Promoted natural relief
  • Gentle effective constipation relief

Information

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains 154mg of Senna Fruit equivalent to 7.5 mg of Sennoside B in a base containing Calcium Phosphate, Maize Starch, Lactose and Magnesium Stearate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Lactose

Storage

Store below 25°C. Store in the original package.Do not use after the expiry date shown on the pack (EXP month/year).

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Take Senokot Tablets:
  • Senokot is to be taken by mouth only. Adults and children over 12 years: take 2 tablets at night. (do not take more than 2 tablets in any 24hr period). Children 6 years and over: consult your doctor. Not recommended for children under 6 years. Senokot usually acts within 8-12 hours. Dose can be repeated on a daily basis until bowel action is restored.

Warnings

  • BEFORE TAKING THIS MEDICINE:
  • Do not take if:
  • Your abdomen is tender to the touch or hurts when you move
  • You have sharp or persistent stomach pain
  • Consult your doctor if:
  • If there is no bowel movement within 3 days of use
  • Laxatives are needed every day, or abdominal pain persists
  • You accidentally take too many tablets
  • If you have been told that you have an intolerance to some sugar, as each tablet contains 15.82mg lactose
  • SIDE EFFECTS
  • You may experience temporary mild stomach pains. If you have these or any other symptoms after taking this product, tell your doctor or pharmacist.
  • Keep out of reach and sight of children.

Name and address

  • Manufacturer and MA Holder:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd.,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS.

Distributor address

  • Reckitt & Colman (Overseas) Ltd.,
  • Hull,
  • UK.

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

BEFORE TAKING THIS MEDICINE: Do not take if: Your abdomen is tender to the touch or hurts when you move You have sharp or persistent stomach pain Consult your doctor if: If there is no bowel movement within 3 days of use Laxatives are needed every day, or abdominal pain persists You accidentally take too many tablets If you have been told that you have an intolerance to some sugar, as each tablet contains 15.82mg lactose SIDE EFFECTS You may experience temporary mild stomach pains. If you have these or any other symptoms after taking this product, tell your doctor or pharmacist. Keep out of reach and sight of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Total rubbish and these do not work

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 9 Roll Pack

£ 4.45
£0.29/100sheet

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Springforce Regular Tissues 225 Sheets

£ 0.75
£0.33/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here