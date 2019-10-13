Senokot Natural Senna Laxative 20 Tablets

Rubbish
Total rubbish and these do not work
Each Tablet contains 154mg of Senna Fruit equivalent to 7.5 mg of Sennoside B in a base containing Calcium Phosphate, Maize Starch, Lactose and Magnesium Stearate
Store below 25°C. Store in the original package.Do not use after the expiry date shown on the pack (EXP month/year).
20 x Tablets
BEFORE TAKING THIS MEDICINE: Do not take if: Your abdomen is tender to the touch or hurts when you move You have sharp or persistent stomach pain Consult your doctor if: If there is no bowel movement within 3 days of use Laxatives are needed every day, or abdominal pain persists You accidentally take too many tablets If you have been told that you have an intolerance to some sugar, as each tablet contains 15.82mg lactose SIDE EFFECTS You may experience temporary mild stomach pains. If you have these or any other symptoms after taking this product, tell your doctor or pharmacist. Keep out of reach and sight of children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020