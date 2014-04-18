By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Milk Feed Bibs X2

4.5(9)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Milk Feed Bibs X2
£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Milk Feeding Bibs
  • Super soft & protect baby’s clothes
  • Classically simple and will match all of Outfits
  • Available in cream, pink and blue
  • 1 Convenient neck fastening makes it easier to put bib on and take off baby
  • 2 Extra absorbent dribble catcher protect's baby's sensitive skin from dribbles
  • 3 Super soft fabric for comfort
  • Reversible Milk Feeding Bib
  • 4 Bibs per pack
  • Extra thick collar to catch all those dribbles protecting babies skin
  • Made from super soft fabric for greater comfort
  • Each Bib is reversible and has a pattern on white background
  • Age 0m+
  • Machine Washable
  • Each pack has either: 4 bibs cream, 2 bibs cream and 2 blue, 2 bibs cream and 2 pink.
  • 50 Years Expertise
  • Made from:
  • Bib-80% cotton, 20% polyester.
  • Binding - 80% polyester, 20% cotton.
  • Helps to eliminate rashes protecting baby's sensitive skin from leaks and spills
  • Unique dribble catcher absorbs moisture
  • Easy to use fastening
  • Avoids stains and smells on clothes
  • Ideal for teething

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not iron. Wash dark colours separately.

Warnings

  • WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
  • Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding.
  • Ensure adult supervision at all times.
  • Always remove bib after feeding.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x Milk Feeding Bibs

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

defo recommend

5 stars

Excellent best bibd ive got catches dribbles easily stopping my little boys neck getting wet x

HELPS WITH THE DRIBBLES

4 stars

looking for a while to help with the dribbles my LO makes. great bibs

no good

1 stars

I bought this as my baby is particularly dribbly and tends to be sick a lot. However within 5 minutes of wearing the bib it was soaked. They are very thin and not absorbent at all even for normal dribble. I would not recommend these

Handy bib

4 stars

Fits snuggly against baby's neck unlike most other bibs so it absorbs any dribbles. Nice and soft too and washes well. I wouldn't feed baby food with it because the colours are hard to wash out. Also the material is more absorbent than normal bibs but it very thin so it cannot stand too much moisture. The velcro fastening is good but would be better if it were a different colour to the bib because it is difficult to know straight away which bit goes on top of which at times of pressure!

Brilliant

5 stars

I have bought these for a soon to be born grandchild. I breast fed my 3 children and being such guzzlers had wet neck creases, I just know that these bibs will soak up the milk and prevent wet necks!!

Best bib ever!

5 stars

This is the only bib I will use! Tried a lot different ones and none even come close to these. They fit great and really keep my son's clothes from getting soiled from his formula and drool. Must buy!

Just as described

5 stars

Just as described, simple bibs, not used yet but after first wash are nice and soft.

sore neck saver

5 stars

my little girl suffered with a red and sore neck where milk used to dribble down when using normal bibs. These ones stop this happening and have made it so much better. All old bibs have been thrown away and we don't use anything else but these ones. If i had to give negatives they would be that they get a bit soggy after use but that shows they are doing their job. Once used and left to dry they go a bit crispy where the milk was so they do need washing quite often. Also the neck fastener is proper velcro so can scratch babys neck if not careful when fastening

Excellent bibs. Perfect for babies

5 stars

This bib is very comfortable as it has the extra thickness bit on the neck part if the bib. Also good to cover the chest and neck from cold.

