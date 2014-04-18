Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Milk Feed Bibs X2

defo recommend
Excellent best bibd ive got catches dribbles easily stopping my little boys neck getting wet x
HELPS WITH THE DRIBBLES
looking for a while to help with the dribbles my LO makes. great bibs
no good
I bought this as my baby is particularly dribbly and tends to be sick a lot. However within 5 minutes of wearing the bib it was soaked. They are very thin and not absorbent at all even for normal dribble. I would not recommend these
Handy bib
Fits snuggly against baby's neck unlike most other bibs so it absorbs any dribbles. Nice and soft too and washes well. I wouldn't feed baby food with it because the colours are hard to wash out. Also the material is more absorbent than normal bibs but it very thin so it cannot stand too much moisture. The velcro fastening is good but would be better if it were a different colour to the bib because it is difficult to know straight away which bit goes on top of which at times of pressure!
Brilliant
I have bought these for a soon to be born grandchild. I breast fed my 3 children and being such guzzlers had wet neck creases, I just know that these bibs will soak up the milk and prevent wet necks!!
Best bib ever!
This is the only bib I will use! Tried a lot different ones and none even come close to these. They fit great and really keep my son's clothes from getting soiled from his formula and drool. Must buy!
Just as described
Just as described, simple bibs, not used yet but after first wash are nice and soft.
sore neck saver
my little girl suffered with a red and sore neck where milk used to dribble down when using normal bibs. These ones stop this happening and have made it so much better. All old bibs have been thrown away and we don't use anything else but these ones. If i had to give negatives they would be that they get a bit soggy after use but that shows they are doing their job. Once used and left to dry they go a bit crispy where the milk was so they do need washing quite often. Also the neck fastener is proper velcro so can scratch babys neck if not careful when fastening
Excellent bibs. Perfect for babies
This bib is very comfortable as it has the extra thickness bit on the neck part if the bib. Also good to cover the chest and neck from cold.