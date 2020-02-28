By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Intensive Soft Moisturising Cream 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • For face, body and hands
  • With Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E
  • Body Cream
  • NIVEA® Soft is a highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling of soft and supple skin. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
  • This face, body and hand moisturiser is ideal for anyone who prefers a low-maintenance approach to skin care, or someone looking to save space amongst their beauty supplies.
  • Revitalising Moisture - A highly effective, revitalising and moisturising cream that leaves your skin soft and supple. Quality skin care all day long.
  • Whole Body - This moisturiser is a combined face, hand and body moisturiser, helping you to save precious space on your bathroom shelves.
  • Light Formula - Our formula refreshes the skin with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, which is quickly absorbed and works to moisturise your body, face and hands.
  • Everyday Use - For use with all skin types, whether that's oily, dry, sensitive or normal skin.
  • Highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream
  • Quickly absorbs and refreshes the skin
  • Leaves your skin soft and supple
  • For everyday use
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat, Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Amazing Cream.

5 stars

I have had dry feet for a few years now and came across this product. I originally bought it in a gift set as a present but decided not to give it, therefore it was just lying around at home. I opened it up and tried it on my feet by chance....that was it it was amazing, smells lush nice and soft and as my dad has he feet looked every week due to being diabetic I thought prevention was better than cure. I haven’t looked back it’s a 10min job before I go to bed it’s worth getting and I really do recommend this product. If you think about it your feet do an amazing job and are very complex, what would you do without yours....look after them and they’ll look after you. It refreshes the skin all around my ankles and cools them down, 10mins each day to rub it over your skin are your feet worth it. Great ingredients and an overall great moisturiser.....use it you won’t regret it.

Perfect for me

5 stars

This cream is perfect for me in both summer and winter. I have been using it for last 6 years and extremely happy with it.

good moisteriser

5 stars

This is a good product. Not too rich but light enough to absorb well.

My skin looks and feels amazing!!!

5 stars

I bought this product to try as my mum is always raving on about Nivea products! I'm a Vaseline intensive care lady to be honest! Anyway after a long soak in the bath I tried the tub of Nivea... I wasn't disappointed. It's quick absorbent without being greasy. It smells great and I was pleasantly surprised how great my skin felt. It pays to listen to your mum. I'm now a covert to this product although I still love my old moisturiser. Nivea has been around for quite a bit of time and I can honestly say this cream has not let their reputation down one bit! Love it!!!

Great pot of cream

5 stars

Brought this to give it a try as it was half price at the time. Great size pot and lovely and soft to the touch

Excellent Product

5 stars

It is too soft and not atall oily which suits perfectly to my skin.

Forget the expensive stuff, this does the trick

5 stars

A lovely smooth, easily absorbed cream that I use day and night. I have used more 'superior' otherwise known as 'expensive' creams but this moisturises really well - what more do you need?

Multifunctional

4 stars

I like this moisturiser as it is soft so easily absorbed and not too thick like some creams. Also because it's not just a face cream but also can be used as a body lotion and hand cream. Would definitely buy again.

Effective skin improvement with a fraction of the cost involved

5 stars

The first impression that prompted me to buy this product is the economic price with such a generous content of the moisturising cream, especially when you use it solely as a facial moisturiser. I liked the smell of the cream when I first applied it on my face. After used it for more than 3 weeks, I can feel that my face has become smoother. I was amazed by such a subtle change because I never thought in a million years that such a cheap product would have any significant in improving the condition of my skin. This product is the manifestation for having an effective skin improvement function. In this prolong harsh economic situation, why pay more if you could get a quality product with a fraction of the cost involved.

Good product

5 stars

Leaves your skin soft and moisturised

