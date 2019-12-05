By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Seeded Batch Bread 800G

3(8)Write a review
Warburtons Seeded Batch Bread 800G
£ 1.40
£0.18/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy564kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.44g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ

Product Description

  • Thick Sliced White Bread with Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed and Poppy Seed (Seed Mix 12%)
  • For further information on our ingredients please visit www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Share the Loaf
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • "Can you believe it, my wife bought a competitor's loaf so to avoid this calamity happening again, we developed this great tasting seeded batch which she now claims is her idea!"
  • 5 seeds baked with a delicious blend of sesame, sunflower, millet, linseed and poppy seed
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Seed Mix (12%) (Sesame Seed, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed), Yeast, Mated Barley Flour, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, E472e, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk

Storage

To enjoy your baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 18 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (45.8g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1231kJ564kJ8400kJ
-293kcal134kcal2000kcal
Fat 8.9g4.1g70g
of which saturates 1.3g0.6g20g
mono-unsaturates 2.9g1.3g
polyunsaturates 4.2g1.9g
Carbohydrate 39.7g18.2g260g
of which sugars 2.6g1.2g90g
Fibre 6.0g2.7g
Protein 10.6g4.9g50g
Salt 0.95g0.44g6g
Contains 18 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a very delicious product and also healthy.

5 stars

This is a very delicious product and also healthy. These two does not always go together but yes in the case of this item. Highly recommended!

This is nice flavouful bread but it's not wholemea

4 stars

This is nice flavouful bread but it's not wholemeal, which is a shame.

try tesco,s bread

3 stars

Tesco,s multiseed & multigrain are half the price and much nicer you cannot better Tesco,s bread for taste and value

It was dry with no seeds and the slices have been

1 stars

It was dry with no seeds and the slices have been made bigger. I did not last as long as it normally does. Very disappointing.

This is my favourite bread

5 stars

This is my favourite bread

Disappointed

3 stars

The bread is okay but was unaware only dated 2 days . If I had known I would never have ordered it because how can one person eat 800g of bread in 2 days .

This was sent in place of my Tesco Sunflower and P

2 stars

This was sent in place of my Tesco Sunflower and Pumpkin seed that was ordered. The seeds are very hard and it has far to many for my husband and my liking. Unfortunately I have 2 loaves so will have to use it but wouldn't buy again.

This is a nice loaf however tou usua only have a d

2 stars

This is a nice loaf however tou usua only have a day lwft as pickers tend to grab from the front of the shelf.

Usually bought next

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here