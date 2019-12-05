Warburtons Seeded Batch Bread 800G

This is a very delicious product and also healthy.
This is a very delicious product and also healthy. These two does not always go together but yes in the case of this item. Highly recommended!
This is nice flavouful bread but it's not wholemeal, which is a shame.
Tesco,s multiseed & multigrain are half the price and much nicer you cannot better Tesco,s bread for taste and value
It was dry with no seeds and the slices have been made bigger. I did not last as long as it normally does. Very disappointing.
This is my favourite bread
Disappointed
The bread is okay but was unaware only dated 2 days . If I had known I would never have ordered it because how can one person eat 800g of bread in 2 days .
This was sent in place of my Tesco Sunflower and Pumpkin seed that was ordered. The seeds are very hard and it has far to many for my husband and my liking. Unfortunately I have 2 loaves so will have to use it but wouldn't buy again.
This is a nice loaf however tou usua only have a day lwft as pickers tend to grab from the front of the shelf.