Whiskas 2-12 Month Fish Selection In Jelly 12X100g
Product Description
- Developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of the Waltham Centre.
- Waltham™
- A world leading authority on pet care and nutrition
- www.waltham.com
- Complete Pet Food for Kittens.
- Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural* ingredients +vitamins +minerals, provide everything your kitten nutritionally needs for healthy growth:
- With calcium to support building strong bones and teeth
- Specifically designed to be easily eaten and digested
- With vitamin C, E and taurine to support strong natural defences
- With 100% sustainably sourced fish
- At the WHISKAS® brand we help nurture your cat at every stage of their life with meals they'll instinctively love. Our WHISKAS® kitten range offers a variety of tailored meals in an appetizing jelly, that help your kitten to grow up happy & healthy.
- Has your cat tried our other delicious WHISKAS® cat food varieties?
- With selected natural ingredients, +vitamins +minerals
- Easy to eat & digest
- Supports strong natural defences
- Complete & balanced
- No added artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 1200G
- With vitamin C, E and taurine to support strong natural defences
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 86 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- Daily menu for my cat
- Feeding guide for a kitten from 6-12 months
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- ≤ 3 months: Pouch Only: x2 ½, Pouch + Dry Food: x1 ½ + 20g
- 4-5 months: Pouch Only: x2 + 20g, Pouch + Dry Food: x2 + 20g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
12 x 100g ℮
- With selected natural ingredients, +vitamins +minerals
- Easy to eat & digest
- Supports strong natural defences
- Complete & balanced
- No added artificial colours or preservatives
- With Salmon
- With Tuna
- With Coley
- With Whitefish
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (40%, of which 94% Natural*), Fish and Fish Derivatives (100% Natural*, including 4% Whitefish in the Chunk**), Oils and Fats, Minerals (0.7%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, *Natural ingredient, **Chunk typically 50% of product
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9.0 Fat content: 6.0 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibre: 0.20 Moisture: 83.5 Calcium: 0.30 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin C: 700 mg Vitamin E: 140 mg Taurine: 1100 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Mangenese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 17.5 mg Cassia gum: 2150 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Information
Information
Information
