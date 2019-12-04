By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cravendale Pure Filtered Fresh Semi Skimmed 2Ltr

4.5(8)Write a review
Cravendale Pure Filtered Fresh Semi Skimmed 2Ltr
£ 1.85
£0.93/litre

Product Description

  • Pasteurised, homogenised, semi-skimmed, fresh filtered milk
  • Milk Matters!
  • It nourishes our bodies, it helps us start the day and it makes the perfect cup of tea.
  • At Cravendale we do everything to make milk even better. We use ceramic filters to remove more of the bacteria that turns milk sour. All of this keeps Cravendale wonderfully pure and fresh for twice as long as standard fresh milk without additional heat treatment. You could say it's pretty Marvellous milk.

Arla® is a cooperative owned by dairy farmers for the benefit of dairy farmers.

  • Filtered to be marvellous
  • 100% British milk
  • Pack size: 2l

Store upright in fridgeJust bought: Keep cool at 0-5°C Unopened: Stays fresh for 21 days* Opened: Fresh for 7 delicious days* Finished! *Drink the last drop before the 'use by' date on the side of the bottle.

Made in the UK

Contains 10 servings

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

  • Get in touch:
  • Give us a call on 0845 600 6688 or visit www.milkmatters.co.uk
2l ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)206kJ/49kcal413kJ/98kcal
Fat 1.7g3.4g
Of which saturates 1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g9.7g
Of which sugars 4.8g9.7g
Protein 3.6g7.2g
Salt 0.1g0.2g
Calcium 124mg (15.5% RI)247mg (30.9% RI)
RI: Reference Intakes--
Contains 10 servings--

Filtered semi skimmed milk

5 stars

Great taste and we never waste a drop!

Grrrrttttttt

1 stars

Not happy ordered 4 of these and gets palmed of with different rubbish

Best Milk Ever

5 stars

Best Tasting milk I have drunk, and can be kept longer than the date.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent

Always have this milk love the taste

5 stars

Always have this milk love the taste

Best milk in the market.

5 stars

Best milk in the market.

You're milking this mate....

5 stars

This milk is superb for cereal, tastes far nicer - fresher than normal milk, worth the extra money. I always chuck normal milk after 2 dsys because it goes sweet, this was still as fresh as the dsy I opened it 5 days on. If you don't drink a lot of milk but dont want to have to keep buying a pint every couple days this stuff is the ticket.

One of the best fresh products EVER!

5 stars

It lasts for about a week when open ... Because it's filtered it doesn't have that milk smell & tastes great too ... I buy 2 at a time usually as the 'sell by dates' are so good ... unopened at least 2 weeks in the fridge ... Great for my Mum who is on her own & doesn't use opened milk quickly with no need to keep 'popping out' for milk

