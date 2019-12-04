Cravendale Pure Filtered Fresh Semi Skimmed 2Ltr

Filtered semi skimmed milk
Great taste and we never waste a drop!
Not happy ordered 4 of these and gets palmed of with different rubbish
Best Milk Ever
Best Tasting milk I have drunk, and can be kept longer than the date.
Excellent
Always have this milk love the taste
Best milk in the market.
You're milking this mate....
This milk is superb for cereal, tastes far nicer - fresher than normal milk, worth the extra money. I always chuck normal milk after 2 dsys because it goes sweet, this was still as fresh as the dsy I opened it 5 days on. If you don't drink a lot of milk but dont want to have to keep buying a pint every couple days this stuff is the ticket.
One of the best fresh products EVER!
It lasts for about a week when open ... Because it's filtered it doesn't have that milk smell & tastes great too ... I buy 2 at a time usually as the 'sell by dates' are so good ... unopened at least 2 weeks in the fridge ... Great for my Mum who is on her own & doesn't use opened milk quickly with no need to keep 'popping out' for milk