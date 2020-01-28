By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Domestos Original Bleach 750Ml

image 1 of Domestos Original Bleach 750Ml
£ 1.00
£1.34/litre
  • Domestos Original Thick Bleach kills germs dead. Domestos Unbeatable Strength Bleach, with anti-limescale active molecules sticks even below the waterline to remove stains and help prevent the build-up of limescale for up to 3x longer than before. This handy 750ml bottle of Domestos toilet cleaner is perfect for everyday use in the bathroom and kitchen where this conveniently sized bottle will help you to protect your family from germs in your home. Our bathroom cleaner gives you the longest lasting protection from germs, whilst helping to prevent the build-up of limescale, which is where germs grow. Domestos Original bleach is a multi-surface cleaner for around your home, it can be used as a bathroom cleaner or even as a drain cleaner. This handy bottle of Domestos limescale preventer is a great, easy-to-use option for around your home, so germs, watch out! How to use: Apply this thick toilet gel under the rim of the toilet and leave it overnight to kill germs and remove stains. Suitable for use in homes with septic tanks.
  • Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays, which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Toilet wipes, toilet rim block, and sink and pipe unblocker products are also available to keep your home hygienic. Domestos doesn’t just protect families at home though; they fight poor sanitation globally too. They've helped more than 10 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools; helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. Visit Domestos.co.uk to find out more. *Nielsen L52w September 2019
  • Domestos bleach disinfects surfaces around your home
  • Our toilet cleaner removes stains and prevents the build-up of limescale thanks to anti-limescale active molecules
  • Bathroom cleaner that kills 99.9% of bacteria and germs, and removes stains
  • UK’s No.1 Bleach Brand*
  • Enjoy our handy 750ml bottle of Domestos Bleach
  • Use our limescale preventer with a Domestos Toilet Block for maximum protection
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Cationic surfactant; Soap; Non-ionic surfactants; Disinfectant: Sodium hypochlorite 4.5g per 100g. < 5%: Chlorine based bleaching agent (Sodium Hypochlorite); Perfume

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • CHILD RESISTANT CAP To open: Squeeze pads on sides of cap and turn anti-clockwise. After use: Replace cap and turn clockwise until you hear a click. USE NEAT – DISINFECTION AND LONG LASTING PROTECTION: Toilets: Apply under rim (around 80ml) and leave it to act for 30 minutes to kill bacteria, fungi, viruses and spores. For optimal long lasting protection against limescale and germs use the product at least once a day. Kitchen/Bathroom drains: Squirt into drain to disinfect and eliminate unpleasant smells. Sinks: Squirt into plugholes and overflow; leave for 5 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. USE DILUTE – DISINFECTION: Floors and work surfaces – 180ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water. Do not use neat on floors. Dishcloths and sponges – 90ml of Domestos in half bucket of water for soaking. USE DILUTE - BLEACHING: To bleach whites: 20ml of Domestos per 5 litres of water, for overnight soaking. Rinse after use. 1 cap = 15ml ALWAYS USE A PLASTIC CONTAINER. SUITABLE FOR USE IN SEPTIC TANKS (20 ML). Do not use on enamel or plated metal (chrome/gold) surface. Do not use undiluted on floors. Do not use on wool, silk, coloured and man made fibres, leather or garments with a special finish e.g. flameproof. Always refer to the garment label. Take care not to spill on fabrics/furnishings/carpets as damage will result. Always wipe up spillages and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Wash hands after use.

Warnings

  • Danger: causes severe skin burns and eye damage. Very toxic to aquatic life. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. May be corrosive to metals. Warning! do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Precautions: do not use on enamel or plated metal (chrome/gold) surface. Do not use undiluted on floors. Do not use on wool, silk, coloureds, man made fibres, leather or garments with a special finish e.g. Flameproof. Always refer to the garment label. Take care not to spill on fabrics/furnishings/carpets as damage will result. Always wipe up spillages and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Wash hands after use
  • Keep out of the reach of children. Keep only in the original container. Avoid release in the environment. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. If on skin (or hair): Remove/take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Call a Poison Center/doctor if you feel unwell. Collect spillage. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with national regulations. CONTAINS: Sodium Hypochlorite, amines, coco alkyldimethyl, N-oxides, Sodium hydroxide, 1-hexadecanaminium, N,N,N-trimethyl-chloride
Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

750 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

133 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great clean toilet

5 stars

Great easy to use toilet bleach that does its job cleaning the toilet and killing germs. The spout makes it easy to direct the bleach under the toilet rim to clean everywhere easily. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Real stuff...

4 stars

Real classic. Thats how I want my cleaning products - strong simple and effective. Strong chemical smell instead of artificial flowers etc - I smell bleach and I know it was deep cleaned. Gives me this feeling of disinfected bathroom - toilet. Its good with getting rid of dirt, leaving surface clean and free of bacteria. And cooperation with Unicef its nice - good to know you are supporting good causes. For me - bleach as it should be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Really good quality bleach. I trust it to make sure my toilet is germ free. It leaves a standard bleach smell but that reassured me that it works. I would definitely stick to this bleach in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

4 stars

This bleach has a good texture so it clings nicely to the toilet bowl surface for quite some time which is exactly how I want it to perform. It's a non fussy product that I know I can rely on to do it's job. Am satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Bleach

4 stars

If you like simple bleach for a variety of cleaning in the house this is the product to go. Its really thick and can help with disinfecting, to remove soap scum and remove hard residues in the bathroom. Not a bad smell to it either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Really easy to use and direct under the rim. It makes my toilet look like new and the smell isn't overpowering. I know I can put this in my toilet leave and with a little scrub when needed it really does a good job. No embarrassment when we have visitors. I've noticed I need to use less and it really has helped remove limescale and keep it at bay. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thickest and most powerful

4 stars

Domestos classic bleach has always been the thickest and most powerful bleach I've ever used. You have to be very careful with the smell though as it's just as strong (I can recommend aerating the room being cleaned as good as possible during the use). Even though it's toughest on all kinds of mould stains, limescale and grime, the best use for this bleach has got to be the toilet cleaning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Will always be my go to bleach! Such a good product and consistent with the results it provides. I don’t get the same smell with this product as I have previously with other household bleaches - highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bleach!

5 stars

I buy this product regularly as it is the only one that cleans the toilet well! Cleans the dustbin well I use it for all around the house.. I also use it watered down with got water to clean my concrete outside it can go from Brown to looking new! Would recommend to anyone wishing to purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

cleans the loo

5 stars

there was nothing special about this other then the fact that it was a little thicker than the normal bleach we use. this also mean having to use less to cleanse it. i would defenitly recomened this to ther housewives or househubby's [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

