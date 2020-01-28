Domestos Original Bleach 750Ml

Great clean toilet 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 Great easy to use toilet bleach that does its job cleaning the toilet and killing germs. The spout makes it easy to direct the bleach under the toilet rim to clean everywhere easily. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Real stuff... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 Real classic. Thats how I want my cleaning products - strong simple and effective. Strong chemical smell instead of artificial flowers etc - I smell bleach and I know it was deep cleaned. Gives me this feeling of disinfected bathroom - toilet. Its good with getting rid of dirt, leaving surface clean and free of bacteria. And cooperation with Unicef its nice - good to know you are supporting good causes. For me - bleach as it should be. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 Really good quality bleach. I trust it to make sure my toilet is germ free. It leaves a standard bleach smell but that reassured me that it works. I would definitely stick to this bleach in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 This bleach has a good texture so it clings nicely to the toilet bowl surface for quite some time which is exactly how I want it to perform. It's a non fussy product that I know I can rely on to do it's job. Am satisfied. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Bleach 4 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 If you like simple bleach for a variety of cleaning in the house this is the product to go. Its really thick and can help with disinfecting, to remove soap scum and remove hard residues in the bathroom. Not a bad smell to it either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th January 2020 Really easy to use and direct under the rim. It makes my toilet look like new and the smell isn't overpowering. I know I can put this in my toilet leave and with a little scrub when needed it really does a good job. No embarrassment when we have visitors. I've noticed I need to use less and it really has helped remove limescale and keep it at bay. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thickest and most powerful 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 Domestos classic bleach has always been the thickest and most powerful bleach I've ever used. You have to be very careful with the smell though as it's just as strong (I can recommend aerating the room being cleaned as good as possible during the use). Even though it's toughest on all kinds of mould stains, limescale and grime, the best use for this bleach has got to be the toilet cleaning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2020 Will always be my go to bleach! Such a good product and consistent with the results it provides. I don’t get the same smell with this product as I have previously with other household bleaches - highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bleach! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th January 2020 I buy this product regularly as it is the only one that cleans the toilet well! Cleans the dustbin well I use it for all around the house.. I also use it watered down with got water to clean my concrete outside it can go from Brown to looking new! Would recommend to anyone wishing to purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]