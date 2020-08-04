Maille Bearnaise Sauce 200G

- Energy289kJ 69kcal3%
Product Description
- A creamy style sauce with mustard and tarragon.
- Discover the excellence of Maille with its fantastic condiment range, inspired by traditional French sauces. Savour our Béarnaise sauce, blended with a subtle hint of mustard with tarragon.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (45%), Water, Mustard with Tarragon (10%) (Water, Mustard Seeds (26%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Tarragon (3.3%), Dextrose, Spinach (2.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite), Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Chlorophyllins, Lutein), Natural Tarragon Flavouring with Natural Flavourings), Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk (5.5%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Tarragon (0.3%), Spinach, Acid (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Tarragon Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Chlorophyllins, Lutein)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Do not freeze.Refrigerate after opening and use within a month. Best Before: see on jar.
Preparation and Usage
- Use as a delectable accompaniment with beef tournedos, or pair with grilled fish, to make every meal sublime.
Number of uses
Pack contains 13 portions
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion **
|%* per portion **
|Energy
|1924kJ / 459kcal
|289kJ / 69kcal
|3%
|Fat
|47g
|7.1g
|10%
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrates
|8.1g
|1.2g
|<1%
|of which sugars
|5.5g
|0.8g
|<1%
|Protein
|1.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.26g
|4%
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 15g (pack contains 13 portions)
|-
|-
|-
