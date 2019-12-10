Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

Not surprised with Tesco on this one, for Quality
I am not really qualified to say yay or nay.but I liked them and with a custard added, I can see these being very nice hot or cold custard. Pastry was crumbly and sweet enough.
Tasted ok but pastry collapsed when eating so ended up with crumbs all over! Tried cold and hot, and although tasted better heated, they still collapsed.
GREAT really tasty like the bits
Best Mince pies ever!
These are amazing. I buy these every year, they’re the best ones around!
Not recommended.
Tasteless and very, very disappointing. I definitely will not buy in the future. These were sent as a substitute for the Spiced Rum mince pies which I really like.
Full of fruit and gorgeous buttery pastry
So delicious
These are so delicious. The pastry to fruit ratio is perfect. I don't like dried fruit, christmas cake etc but I like mince pies. But these are lovely!
Nice tasting can feel the warmth of the cognac. Just right.
Not just a Christmas Treat!
Wonderful - should be available all year round. A mincemeat pie is not just for Christmas!!!!!
The best Mince pies I have tasted this Christmas!