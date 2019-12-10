By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

Offer

One Mince Pie
  • Energy1094kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars22.6g
    25%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657kJ / 395kcal

Product Description

  • 6 All butter pastry cases filled with mincemeat infused with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac and port.
  • Deep filled pastry packed with a delicious mix of plump vine fruits, Napoleon glacé cherries, festive spices and Italian citrus peel. Infused with Courvoisier® vs Cognac, French brandy and port for a deeper flavour.
  • Discovering wondrous, festive tastes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mincemeat (49%) [Sugar, Apple Purée, Sultanas, Currants, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (3%), Orange Peel, Sunflower Oil, Apple, Brandy, Cherry, Cornflour, Port, Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins), Orange Oil], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (15%), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold.
Caution
Take care as product will be very hot.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Serve immediately.
190ºC /Fan 170ºC /Gas 5 5-6 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Carton. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Mince Pie (66g)
Energy1657kJ / 395kcal1094kJ / 260kcal
Fat15.2g10.0g
Saturates8.9g5.9g
Carbohydrate59.2g39.1g
Sugars34.2g22.6g
Fibre2.1g1.4g
Protein4.2g2.8g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Not surprised with Tesco on this one, for Quality

5 stars

I am not really qualified to say yay or nay.but I liked them and with a custard added, I can see these being very nice hot or cold custard. Pastry was crumbly and sweet enough.

Tasted ok but pastry collapsed when eating so ende

2 stars

Tasted ok but pastry collapsed when eating so ended up with crumbs all over! Tried cold and hot, and although tasted better heated, they still collapsed.

GREAT

5 stars

GREAT really tasty like the bits

Best Mince pies ever!

5 stars

These are amazing. I buy these every year, they’re the best ones around!

Not recommended.

1 stars

Tasteless and very, very disappointing. I definitely will not buy in the future. These were sent as a substitute for the Spiced Rum mince pies which I really like.

Full of fruit and gorgeous buttery pastry

5 stars

Full of fruit and gorgeous buttery pastry

So delicious

5 stars

These are so delicious. The pastry to fruit ratio is perfect. I don't like dried fruit, christmas cake etc but I like mince pies. But these are lovely!

Nice tasting can feel the warmth of the cognac. Ju

5 stars

Nice tasting can feel the warmth of the cognac. Just right.

Not just a Christmas Treat!

5 stars

Wonderful - should be available all year round. A mincemeat pie is not just for Christmas!!!!!

The best Mince pies I have tasted this Christmas!

5 stars

The best Mince pies I have tasted this Christmas!

