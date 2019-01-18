Milkybar White Chocolate Buttons Bag
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2270kJ
Product Description
- White chocolate buttons.
- Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our famous white chocolate recipe. It's the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- They say good things come in small packages and Milkybar® Buttons are no exception. You can start your adventure as soon as you open the packet - choose from a pig, cow, tractor, chicken or sheep pack, all full of great creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate buttons. With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives you can enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in every button.
- Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. The recipe is different today, but at Milkybar® we still love milk - you only have to look at our simple white chocolate recipe to see how much! Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- Have you tried the Milkybar® Kid bar? Why not grab this creamy-tasting bar when you're on the go… did we mention it's shaped like the Milkybar Kid®?
- White chocolate buttons made from Milkybar® chocolate
- Milk is the number one ingredient
- Deliciously creamy-tasting white chocolate
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Mango Kernel/Sal), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 13 Buttons = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2270kJ
|327kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|543kcal
|78kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|31.7g
|4.6g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|19.1g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|7.7g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|52.6g
|7.6g
|90g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.6g
|1.5g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**13 Buttons (approx 1/2 bag)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
