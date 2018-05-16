Bonio 1.2Kg

Product Description
- Biscuits are a complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Happy dog tip
- All dogs love playing games. One you can try 'bitesize' Bonio biscuits or 'the original' (depending on how hungry he is!) is hiding a treasure trail while your dog's not looking. Then set him off on a Bonio search. He'll soon get the idea; Just don't hide any behind your favourite vase!
- For more interesting facts and fun, why not visit our Bonio website: www.bonio.co.uk
- Every single yummy Bonio biscuits is lovingly and traditionally oven baked. In fact, Bonio has been baking biscuits in this way at the same factory since 1932... of course with that ever reliable quality.
- Each wholesome biscuits contains carefully thought through ingredients including wholegrain cereals, so not only are they totally tasty they are also nutritious too!
- Why Bonio biscuits are great for dog's teeth... It's simple really, the Bonio biscuit with its crunchy oven baked texture helps to keep your dog's teeth and gums healthy. This will help to scrape away the plaque and to reduce tartar build up on your dog's teeth.
- Purina care about pet's nutritional needs. All recipes have been carefully developed by Purina experts to be nutritious and good for your dog.
- There is a Bonio to suit every dog's taste buds (even the fussy ones!)
- As delicious as always... 'chicken' is for all adult dogs and paw sizes.
- Much tastier than the posties' trouser leg... 'bitesize' is specially prepared for smaller dogs' appetites. For a quick biscuit moment, why not grab a handful on your way out for walkies?
- Keep your dog busy (and happy!) for longer with this extra special dual-textured 'Rawhide'.
- Factory registration number: UK414L0904
- Keeping tails wagging!
- Helps support healthy teeth & gums
- With fibre to help support healthy digestion
- Enriched with vitamins & minerals A, E, D
- Also low in fat
- Pack size: 1.2KG
- With fibre to help support healthy digestion
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (90%, with 30% Whole Wheat), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars
Storage
Hide them in a cool, dry place away from hungry dogs!Best before date, registration & batch numbers: see coding on top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily feeding amount up to:
- Dog Size: Small, Approx. Dog Weight up to 7kg, No. of biscuits per day 1
- Dog Size: Medium, Approx. Dog Weight up to 15kg, No. of biscuits per day 2
- Dog Size: Large, Approx. Dog Weight up to 30kg, No. of biscuits per day 4
- Feed at any time as a treat or reward or to replace an equal amount of mixer in a main meal.
- Use the feeding instructions as a general guide to the requirements of a healthy, active dog.
- Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
Name and address
- UK: Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 1941,
- St George's House,
- Park Lane,
- Croydon,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Give us a ring on the dog and bonio... but not weekends as we may be out for walkies!
- PURINA® Pet Care Team.
- For advice on any aspect of pet care, just ask our experts.
- UK: 0800 212 161. ROI: 1800 509 368
- Monday-Friday 8am-6pm. Or contact us online at:
- www.purina.co.uk
- www.purina.ie
- If you have any enquiries write to:
- UK: Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 1941,
- St George's House,
- Park Lane,
Net Contents
1.2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents:
|Protein
|10.5%
|Fat content
|4.5%
|Crude ash
|4.5%
|Crude fibres
|1.0%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/Kg:
|Vit A:
|17850
|Vit D3:
|1200
|Vit E:
|130
|-
|mg/kg:
|Fe (E1):
|187
|I(E2):
|5.0
|Cu(E4):
|52
|Mn(E5):
|25
|Zn(E6):
|590
|Se (E8):
|0.46
|Additives:
|-
|With antioxidants
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020