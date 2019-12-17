Mackies Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 1 Litre

Best ice cream out there!
Best ice cream out there!
Excellent quality
Absolutely delicious it tastes as real dairy ice cream should, Very creamy because of the added Jersey milk and cream, no added colors or any type of additives and good value for a premier product, try this and you wont go back to synthetic tasting ice cream ever again I only wish Tesco carried more flavours. Look on Mackie's site and see where it is produced!
The Mackies Dairy ice cream is really authentic an
The Mackies Dairy ice cream is really authentic and it is great to eat.What i don't understand is why on earthis it that Tesco only sell a very limited selection of Dairy ice cream only 2 Mackies and Kellys cornish ice cream, can only get Mackies in 1ltr tubs very sad could you on behalf of icecream lovers give us customers a much greater choice than you do.please give us more DAIRY ICE CREAM NOT JUST ICE CREAM.
Very traditional milky Ice Cream. Everybody loved
Very traditional milky Ice Cream. Everybody loved it. You can add your own toppings, or fresh fruit or whatever you like, and it will always be a hit. Also, try adding it to black hot coffee, for the ultimate luxury coffee cup.
Superb icecream
Superb icecream
Great taste
One of the nicest vanilla ice creams I have tasted for a long time. Really creamy.