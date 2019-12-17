By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mackies Traditional Luxury Dairy Ice Cream 1 Litre

Product Description

  • Real Dairy Ice Cream
  • Mackie's ice cream is made with fresh whole milk from our own herd on the family farm in Aberdeenshire.
  • We want you to enjoy the luxury of real, smooth and creamy ice cream at an affordable price.
  • Made the way it should be with fresh milk, cream and no artificial ingredients
  • Contains no artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (60%), Whipping Cream (21%), Sugar, Milk Solids, Glycerine, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Free Range Eggs, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate and Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store at -18°C. Keep frozen and do not re-freeze after thawing.For Best Before End Date See Pack Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Instruction
  • Please allow Mackie's ice cream to soften slightly to enjoy the creamy taste and smooth texture.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Mackie's Ltd,
  • Westertown,
  • Rothienorman,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB51 8US.

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g serving)
Energy 855kJ/204kcal
Fat 10.8g
of which saturates 6.8g
Carbohydrate 23.2g
of which sugars 19.3g
Protein 3.6g
Salt 0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Best ice cream out there!

5 stars

Best ice cream out there!

Excellent quality

5 stars

Absolutely delicious it tastes as real dairy ice cream should, Very creamy because of the added Jersey milk and cream, no added colors or any type of additives and good value for a premier product, try this and you wont go back to synthetic tasting ice cream ever again I only wish Tesco carried more flavours. Look on Mackie's site and see where it is produced!

The Mackies Dairy ice cream is really authentic an

5 stars

The Mackies Dairy ice cream is really authentic and it is great to eat.What i don't understand is why on earthis it that Tesco only sell a very limited selection of Dairy ice cream only 2 Mackies and Kellys cornish ice cream, can only get Mackies in 1ltr tubs very sad could you on behalf of icecream lovers give us customers a much greater choice than you do.please give us more DAIRY ICE CREAM NOT JUST ICE CREAM.

Very traditional milky Ice Cream. Everybody loved

5 stars

Very traditional milky Ice Cream. Everybody loved it. You can add your own toppings, or fresh fruit or whatever you like, and it will always be a hit. Also, try adding it to black hot coffee, for the ultimate luxury coffee cup.

Superb icecream

5 stars

Superb icecream

Great taste

5 stars

One of the nicest vanilla ice creams I have tasted for a long time. Really creamy.

