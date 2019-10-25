By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Broccoli Loose

2.5(14)Write a review
image 1 of Broccoli Loose
£ 0.64
£1.68/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli
  • As a versatile green brassica, broccoli can be used alongside your favourite roast or added to stir fry's and cheese bakes
  • Fresh and full of flavour

Information

Ingredients

Broccoli

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. Trim as required

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical (88g) serving contains
Energy170kJ / 40kcal149kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.2g2.8g
Sugars1.9g1.7g
Fibre2.5g2.2g
Protein4.3g3.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The last time i brought this there was more stalt

1 stars

The last time i brought this there was more stalt that florets i now buy the ore packed which is great

Green

5 stars

Fresh, green and good taste. The other comments do not reflect my local tesco at all

Nice and fresh and crisp

5 stars

Nice and fresh and crisp

Not at all acceptable

1 stars

Did NOT accept the broccoli it was discoloured and obviously past its sell by date. I was surprised it was delivered! Only gave it one star because it would not accept NO STARS!

Not worth buying last time.

1 stars

The last time I nightclubs it had more flowers on it than a bunch of the real thing. I wonder how long it had say in the store.

Poor quality of broccoli. Item refunded.

1 stars

I ordered 3 of these. I imagined I was getting the kind of broccoli you see in the shop. In fact, these were mostly stalk, hardly any flowering top - so much so that I have never bought (nor seen) examples like this before. I might possibly have been charged by weight, eventually, but due to the poor anatomy of these I have mostly chunky fat stalk and minimal flowering head. I phoned up, store will flag it up as a quality issue; I was given a refund on these 3 items.

Was maybe fresh a few weeks ago??

1 stars

Very disappointed with the broccoli!! It was definitely out of date. Was like a limp dead bunch of daffs!!

tastes like grass when i ate it i wouldnt recoment

1 stars

tastes like grass when i ate it i wouldnt recomented this product.

Refreshing and value for money

4 stars

Good quality and value for money. Thank you.

On several occasions the broccoli we’ve received i

1 stars

On several occasions the broccoli we’ve received in our online order from Tesco has had either maggots or tiny bugs in the florets. Be careful to check.

