Broccoli Loose

The last time i brought this there was more stalt
The last time i brought this there was more stalt that florets i now buy the ore packed which is great
Green
Fresh, green and good taste. The other comments do not reflect my local tesco at all
Nice and fresh and crisp
Nice and fresh and crisp
Not at all acceptable
Did NOT accept the broccoli it was discoloured and obviously past its sell by date. I was surprised it was delivered! Only gave it one star because it would not accept NO STARS!
Not worth buying last time.
The last time I nightclubs it had more flowers on it than a bunch of the real thing. I wonder how long it had say in the store.
Poor quality of broccoli. Item refunded.
I ordered 3 of these. I imagined I was getting the kind of broccoli you see in the shop. In fact, these were mostly stalk, hardly any flowering top - so much so that I have never bought (nor seen) examples like this before. I might possibly have been charged by weight, eventually, but due to the poor anatomy of these I have mostly chunky fat stalk and minimal flowering head. I phoned up, store will flag it up as a quality issue; I was given a refund on these 3 items.
Was maybe fresh a few weeks ago??
Very disappointed with the broccoli!! It was definitely out of date. Was like a limp dead bunch of daffs!!
tastes like grass when i ate it i wouldnt recoment
tastes like grass when i ate it i wouldnt recomented this product.
Refreshing and value for money
Good quality and value for money. Thank you.
On several occasions the broccoli we’ve received i
On several occasions the broccoli we’ve received in our online order from Tesco has had either maggots or tiny bugs in the florets. Be careful to check.