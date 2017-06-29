Tesco Cava Rosado 75Cl

wonderful
Girlfriend loves it. So, I'm in easy street lol. She says it's not too sweet and not too bubbly
Perfect Summer Drink
Beautifully chilled, and taken in a shady spot in the garden. Wonderful!
Loads of fizz, not much bang, crash or wallop.
Started off well, nice colour, good sparkle, after that it all went pear shaped. Little on the nose, no depth of flavour, in fact very little taste at all. The only food I could suggest to have with this wine would be fish and chips, at least the fish and chips should taste good.
Light, fresh, fizzy and fruity
A great 'pink fizz' for parties, summer drinking and those social occasions when you want something light and zingy to go with nibbles and summer foods. Very easy to match it up with foods and whilst it may not be 'posh' or 'vintage' you won't find many complaints if you serve it up nicely chilled!
Fizzy
Great to celebrate with this pink sparkly wine very affordable and makes a statement to friends
Very drinkable rose cava
I serve a lot of this wine at functions and parties and it always proves very popular.
Why buy Champagne
Excellent especially at the price, I prefer it to Champagne
Fantastic
Very nice sparkly not dry at all with a hint of sweetness. We love it!!
great
Put a napkin round the bottle, poured it, back to the kitchen, got an empty bottle of pink champagne placed the napkin round it - everyone enjoyed the champers!!!!!!!!!
Very good
Use this Cava regularly as with the Tesco Brut one