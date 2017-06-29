Tesco Cava Rosado 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Cava Rosé
  • A quality sparkling wine made by the Traditional Method.
  • A quality sparkling wine made by the Traditional Method.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Fresh & fruity
  • Grown in the Mediterranean climate of Catalonia
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A quality sparkling wine made by Traditional Method to produce an elegant rosé with intense strawberry and red berry fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Cava

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Bodega Jaume Serra

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Javier Brunet

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Macabeo , Parellada, Xarello

Vinification Details

  • Produced following the traditional method. Light maceration of grapes with their skins to obtain a rose base wine. Second fermentation in bottle and ageing in our cellars. Made from selected grapes

History

  • In 1943 Don Jaume Serra Güel established his company in Alella and he put his name to it. In 1956 rato family bought “El padruell” farm, and in 1975 he purchased the winery to Don Jaume Serra Güell. In 1984 for lack of enough vineyards in Alella, it decided to move the winery to Vilanova I La Geltru and it began the construction of the new winery and the planting of the vineyards, which opened in 1986.

Regional Information

  • Jaume Serra is situated at the top of a slope that gently descends towards the Mediterranean Sea in Vilanova I La Geltrú (Barcelona). Its origins went back to 1647, a year in which it was constructed a place called “El Padruell”, a walled farm that since XVII century it was used for protection to an old *masia-fortaleza that, as the legend says it use to have a passage that connected with the village.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year of purchase, once opened consume within 1 day

Produce of

Produced of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with strawberry desserts.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • DO NOT STORE AT HIGH TEMPERATURES OR SHAKE THE BOTTLE BEFORE OPENING.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Jaume Serra,
  • Finca El Padruell,
  • Vilanova I La Geltru,
  • España.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy286kJ / 69kcal357kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT STORE AT HIGH TEMPERATURES OR SHAKE THE BOTTLE BEFORE OPENING.

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

wonderful

5 stars

Girlfriend loves it. So, I'm in easy street lol. She says it's not too sweet and not too bubbly

Perfect Summer Drink

5 stars

Beautifully chilled, and taken in a shady spot in the garden. Wonderful!

Loads of fizz, not much bang, crash or wallop.

2 stars

Started off well, nice colour, good sparkle, after that it all went pear shaped. Little on the nose, no depth of flavour, in fact very little taste at all. The only food I could suggest to have with this wine would be fish and chips, at least the fish and chips should taste good.

Light, fresh, fizzy and fruity

4 stars

A great 'pink fizz' for parties, summer drinking and those social occasions when you want something light and zingy to go with nibbles and summer foods. Very easy to match it up with foods and whilst it may not be 'posh' or 'vintage' you won't find many complaints if you serve it up nicely chilled!

Fizzy

5 stars

Great to celebrate with this pink sparkly wine very affordable and makes a statement to friends

Very drinkable rose cava

5 stars

I serve a lot of this wine at functions and parties and it always proves very popular.

Why buy Champagne

5 stars

Excellent especially at the price, I prefer it to Champagne

Fantastic

5 stars

Very nice sparkly not dry at all with a hint of sweetness. We love it!!

great

5 stars

Put a napkin round the bottle, poured it, back to the kitchen, got an empty bottle of pink champagne placed the napkin round it - everyone enjoyed the champers!!!!!!!!!

Very good

5 stars

Use this Cava regularly as with the Tesco Brut one

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

