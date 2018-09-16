Askeys 6 Brandy Snap Baskets 150G

A missing favorite.
what a shame you are not selling these now, they make such a lovely desert when filled with fruit and cream, they look so professional on my table , can you try and get them back, regards a faithful customer.
Sugar, Golden Syrup, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ground Ginger, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin
Store in a cool, dry place.Askeys Brandy Snap Baskets are foil wrapped for freshness. After opening, tuck open end of sleeve into top of remaining baskets to keep them crisp. For Best Before End: see end of pack
Made in the UK
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Basket
|Energy
|2043kJ
|470kJ
|-
|487kcal
|112kcal
|Fat
|20.5g
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrates
|73.1g
|16.8g
|of which sugars
|54.6g
|12.6g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.04g
|<0.01g
