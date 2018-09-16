By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys 6 Brandy Snap Baskets 150G

5(1)Write a review
Askeys 6 Brandy Snap Baskets 150G
£ 1.75
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Sweet & Delicious Brandy Snap Baskets
  • Askeys Creations lets you create imaginative desserts anytime.
  • Discover the rest of the delicious Creations range.
  • Chocolatey Café Curls
  • Crisp & Crunchy Pompadour Fans
  • Let your imagination run free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Golden Syrup, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Ground Ginger, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Askeys Brandy Snap Baskets are foil wrapped for freshness. After opening, tuck open end of sleeve into top of remaining baskets to keep them crisp. For Best Before End: see end of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Also perfect with Citrus Sorbet, Chantilly Cream or Chocolate Mousse.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Askeys,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and package will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Askeys,
  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.
  • askeys.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Basket
Energy 2043kJ470kJ
-487kcal112kcal
Fat 20.5g4.7g
of which saturates 6.8g1.6g
Carbohydrates73.1g16.8g
of which sugars 54.6g12.6g
Protein 2.6g0.6g
Salt 0.04g<0.01g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A missing favorite.

5 stars

what a shame you are not selling these now, they make such a lovely desert when filled with fruit and cream, they look so professional on my table , can you try and get them back, regards a faithful customer.

