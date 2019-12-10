By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.5(8)Write a review
£ 5.25
£5.25/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A bold and deep red wine with flavours of blackberry, plum and hints of vanilla
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Cabernet Sauvignon begins with a nose of enticing plum and blackberry jam aromas layered with hints of vanilla and crème brûlée. It is a great complement to thick cuts of prime rib, oven-roasted lamb, meaty red pasta sauces and spicy Asian dishes

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon were harvested at optimum ripeness, which allowed for easy extraction of rich colour and velvety tannins. The winemaker selected aromatic yeast strains and employed a warm fermentation process, which has resulted in a wine with more flavour and fruitier aromatics.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • The 2016 growing season saw its 1st wet winter in 4 years. Thanks to the extreme El Niño weather pattern, the grapes received just above normal rainfall for the season. A relatively warm, wet spring contributed to an early budbreak and quick early growth from the vines. The overall growing season saw many extended heat spikes. These spikes slowed the maturity of the reds giving them more hang time, which resulted in outstanding fruit flavour development and increased colour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Sadly missed

5 stars

This is a really great wine. Please can you put it back on your shelves. Thanks

This is the horrid cheap plonk!

5 stars

No body should buy this wine then it would always be on a cheap price! We like to have a bottle with our supper most nights and at the fantastic price that Tesco have on special makes that possible. If you drink it with garlick the flavor leaps out! Great Wine, even though it's American .

Gallo Cabernet Sauvignon

5 stars

My husband and I really enjoy this wine, not too heavy,

Excellent

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines. It has a lovely aroma, great body and great taste.

WOW a great wine!

5 stars

So much better than I expected, wish I had more!! Deeper and more body than some more expensive wines,

An absolutely lovely wine

5 stars

We love this wine. It is a nice fruity smooth flavour. Highly recommend

One of my Favourites

4 stars

This is a medium bodied red wine which satisfies every time. It goes well with most meat. Both my Husband and I drink it in preference to more expensive wines. Well worth a try!

This wine is very nice

3 stars

Very nice, pleasant to drink anythime, a little more than I would pay for everyday drinking, but do like to keep some in for special occasions.

