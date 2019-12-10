Gallo Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Sadly missed
This is a really great wine. Please can you put it back on your shelves. Thanks
This is the horrid cheap plonk!
No body should buy this wine then it would always be on a cheap price! We like to have a bottle with our supper most nights and at the fantastic price that Tesco have on special makes that possible. If you drink it with garlick the flavor leaps out! Great Wine, even though it's American .
Gallo Cabernet Sauvignon
My husband and I really enjoy this wine, not too heavy,
Excellent
This is one of my favourite wines. It has a lovely aroma, great body and great taste.
WOW a great wine!
So much better than I expected, wish I had more!! Deeper and more body than some more expensive wines,
An absolutely lovely wine
We love this wine. It is a nice fruity smooth flavour. Highly recommend
One of my Favourites
This is a medium bodied red wine which satisfies every time. It goes well with most meat. Both my Husband and I drink it in preference to more expensive wines. Well worth a try!
This wine is very nice
Very nice, pleasant to drink anythime, a little more than I would pay for everyday drinking, but do like to keep some in for special occasions.