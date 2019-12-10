By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bucks Fizz 75Cl

4.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Bucks Fizz 75Cl
£ 2.00
£2.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy263kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Aromatised Wine-Product Cocktail
  • A fruity and refreshing sparkling drink made with wine and orange juice from concentrate. Serve well chilled as part of any celebration. Store in a cool and dark place. If seperation occurs, invert gently before opening. do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.
  • Sparkling cocktail made with wine and orange juice from concentrate
  • Refreshing & fruity
  • Zesty orange fizz
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

White Wine (40%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (39%), Grape Must, Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carbon Dioxide, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A fruity and refreshing sparkling drink made with wine and orange juice from concentrate

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. If separation occurs, invert gently before opening. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle. Open with care.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with party food.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Peter Mertes KG Weinkellerei,
  • D-54470 Bernkastel-Kues,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy211kJ / 50kcal263kJ / 63kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

It's a bit tart. I prefer Morrisons. This is cheap

3 stars

It's a bit tart. I prefer Morrisons. This is cheaper, at least.

Bucks Fizz

5 stars

Light bubbly easy to drink either with or without food. Suitable for our 14 year old ,makes hi m feel one of the adults .

Lovely

5 stars

Had a bottle of this on Christmas Day morning and again on New Years Day. What a lovely way to start a special day!

Great tasting Buck's Fizz!

5 stars

I used to make my own Buck's Fizz till I discovered this. Great flavour with a fresh zesty orange taste with sufficient kick and good fizz. Excellent value. Highly recommended.

bucks fizz review

5 stars

Wicked price for these bubbly Christmas treats always tastes good on Christmas day on even when you fancy it or as a gift

Pleasant

4 stars

For those who like to know what's in before buying, label states added water and sugar, which is to be expected with a budget product like this. No unpleasant aftertastes, and not too sweet.

Fun fizz

4 stars

Considering how cheap this was I was pleased with the quality. Didn't taste artificial but fresh and fruity. Great serve well chilled for those that don't want a lot of alcohol

Poor

2 stars

If you like a sweet wine then this is for you. I prefer dry wine which this is not

Great price, great taste

5 stars

We used this Bucks Fizz at our wedding reception and it went down very well. The price was great and tasted good. Would recommend.

It is what it is

4 stars

Refreshing orangy 'grown up' pop- but surprisingly nice on New Years brunch, when want fizz but don't want very boozy About 4% alc I initially bought the 'reserve' at Xmas-exactly SAME stuff-word for word on ingredients but just in more appealing/table friendly packaging Tried getting after Xmas- and they'd reverted back to this dayglow orange livery :-( This design bottle does look cheap though-so poured drinks in the kitchen! Come on Tesco-ditch the naff wrappers on this and just stock 'reserve'- it was the same price after all, so costs you nothing-am sure you're losing sales you could be making as many avoid the 'nafftastic' orange look!

Offer

Offer

