Tesco Bucks Fizz 75Cl

It's a bit tart. I prefer Morrisons. This is cheap
It's a bit tart. I prefer Morrisons. This is cheaper, at least.
Bucks Fizz
Light bubbly easy to drink either with or without food. Suitable for our 14 year old ,makes hi m feel one of the adults .
Lovely
Had a bottle of this on Christmas Day morning and again on New Years Day. What a lovely way to start a special day!
Great tasting Buck's Fizz!
I used to make my own Buck's Fizz till I discovered this. Great flavour with a fresh zesty orange taste with sufficient kick and good fizz. Excellent value. Highly recommended.
bucks fizz review
Wicked price for these bubbly Christmas treats always tastes good on Christmas day on even when you fancy it or as a gift
Pleasant
For those who like to know what's in before buying, label states added water and sugar, which is to be expected with a budget product like this. No unpleasant aftertastes, and not too sweet.
Fun fizz
Considering how cheap this was I was pleased with the quality. Didn't taste artificial but fresh and fruity. Great serve well chilled for those that don't want a lot of alcohol
Poor
If you like a sweet wine then this is for you. I prefer dry wine which this is not
Great price, great taste
We used this Bucks Fizz at our wedding reception and it went down very well. The price was great and tasted good. Would recommend.
It is what it is
Refreshing orangy 'grown up' pop- but surprisingly nice on New Years brunch, when want fizz but don't want very boozy About 4% alc I initially bought the 'reserve' at Xmas-exactly SAME stuff-word for word on ingredients but just in more appealing/table friendly packaging Tried getting after Xmas- and they'd reverted back to this dayglow orange livery :-( This design bottle does look cheap though-so poured drinks in the kitchen! Come on Tesco-ditch the naff wrappers on this and just stock 'reserve'- it was the same price after all, so costs you nothing-am sure you're losing sales you could be making as many avoid the 'nafftastic' orange look!