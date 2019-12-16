By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Breaded Onion Rings 750G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Breaded Onion Rings 750G
£ 1.25
£1.67/kg
4 onion rings
  • Energy626kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1252kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Onion rings made from chopped onion and cereal, coated in breadcrumbs and lightly fried.
  • Chopped onion in a crispy breadcrumb coating
  • Cook from frozen 14 mins
  • Crispy & golden
  • Chopped onion in a crispy breadcrumb coating
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.75kg

Information

Ingredients

Onion (54%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Fry in hot oil (190°C) for 2 - 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results oven cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14 minutes.
Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 onion rings (50g**)
Energy1252kJ / 299kcal626kJ / 149kcal
Fat12.9g6.5g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate37.9g19.0g
Sugars5.0g2.5g
Fibre5.2g2.6g
Protein5.2g2.6g
Salt0.45g0.22g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Total let down.

3 stars

Sorry to sound a negative note, but I can't agree with other reviewers. Couldn't detect any flavour of onion in them and, on looking inside a couple, couldn't see any sign of onion. They are nothing more than a breaded concoction formed into rings. They are easy to cook, but that's the only positive thing about them. Wouldn't buy again.

Proper crispy onion rings, not at all greasy like

5 stars

Proper crispy onion rings, not at all greasy like some battered ones. Good onion filling. Cannot fault for the price, Try them !

Perfect

5 stars

Had other ones tried these for a change better than dearer ones had before

Crispy

5 stars

Best selling onion rings I've brought . Tasty and not soggy

Really tasty!

4 stars

Ideal to keep in the freezer, kids love them and they go great with steak or burgers

Usually bought next

Tesco Hash Browns 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg

Tesco Garlic Breaded Mushrooms 400G

£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

£ 1.00
£1.34/kg

Tesco French Fries 1.5Kg

£ 1.50
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here