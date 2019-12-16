Tesco Breaded Onion Rings 750G

Total let down.
Sorry to sound a negative note, but I can't agree with other reviewers. Couldn't detect any flavour of onion in them and, on looking inside a couple, couldn't see any sign of onion. They are nothing more than a breaded concoction formed into rings. They are easy to cook, but that's the only positive thing about them. Wouldn't buy again.
Proper crispy onion rings, not at all greasy like
Proper crispy onion rings, not at all greasy like some battered ones. Good onion filling. Cannot fault for the price, Try them !
Perfect
Had other ones tried these for a change better than dearer ones had before
Crispy
Best selling onion rings I've brought . Tasty and not soggy
Really tasty!
Ideal to keep in the freezer, kids love them and they go great with steak or burgers