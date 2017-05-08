By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratts Dip Dabs 23G

£ 0.35
£1.53/100g

Product Description

  • Lemon flavour sherbet dip with a strawberry flavour lolly
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Acids (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Sodium Bicarbonate, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (23g)
Energy 1640kJ377kJ
-386kcal89kcal
Fat 0.6g0.1g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 95.2g21.9g
of which sugars 81.4g18.7g
Fibre 0.5g0.1g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 2.19g0.5g

Safety information

It is so amazing

5 stars

It tasted like your in heaven when we go to Tesco we ask for it and we get it so it really good

