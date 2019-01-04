By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Doria Amaretti 250G

4(1)Write a review
Doria Amaretti 250G
£ 1.99
£0.80/100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits with Apricot Kernels.
  • Always connected
  • Discover our world: www.bauli.co.uk
  • Our secret
  • High Quality Ingredients
  • These crunchy baked biscuits are made with wholesome ingredients like crushed apricot kernels that give a unique bitter sweet favour.
  • A family story
  • Doria and Bauli have both been at the heart of Italian family life for decades.
  • Today, the timeless tradition and recipes of Doria meet the passion for bakery and expertise of Bauli, creating authentic and tasty products.
  • Sweet and crunchy
  • With wholesome ingredients
  • Traditional recipe
  • Oven baked
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Apricot Kernels (13%), Wheat Flour, Egg White, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Soy

Storage

Store in a dry place, away from heat.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Amaretti
  • Perfect after dinner with a simple espresso or for something different try dipping into your favourite red wine.

Number of uses

The package contains approximately 7 portions

Name and address

  • Bauli S.p.A.,
  • Via Verdi,
  • 31 - 37060 Castel d'Azzano (VR),
  • Manufacturing plant:
  • Via Pontebbana,
  • 32 - 31010 Orsago (TV),

Return to

  • Bauli S.p.A.,
  • Via Verdi,
  • 31 - 37060 Castel d'Azzano (VR),
  • Manufacturing plant:
  • Via Pontebbana,
  • 32 - 31010 Orsago (TV),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gx 1 portion (6 biscuits - 33 g)% RI* (33 g)
Energy 1751 kJ578 kJ
-414 kcal137 kcal7 %
Fat 7,5 g2,5 g4 %
of which saturates 0,7 g0,2 g1 %
Carbohydrate 79 g26 g10 %
of which sugars 74 g24 g27 %
Fibre 2,1 g0,7 g-
Protein 6,3 g2,1 g4 %
Salt 0,1 g0,03 g0,5 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
The package contains approximately 7 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous biscuits

4 stars

Gorgeous biscuits

Usually bought next

Tesco Brazil Nuts 200G

£ 2.75
£13.75/kg

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco Glace Cherry Halves 200G

£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Tesco Mascarpone Cheese 250 G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here