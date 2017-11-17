Torres Sangredetoro 75Cl Bottle

Pleasant for general drinking
Not a Toro wine despite its title. A good general drinking wine to suit all tastes midway between dry and sweet. Price is expensive despite allegedly being sold at a discount by Tesco. The standard price in another large supermarket is cheaper than Tesco's discounted price.
Torres wines are reliable and ineresting
The family firm produces innovative wines, made with care and consistency. Do not be put off by the plastic bull dangling from the bottle neck. This is seriously good value. We always give it in a holiday let welcome pack. It has achieved converts to Torres
great wine
have tried many reds but this must be the best great taste great with a meal and by its self and at a great price.
What you see is ......
Full bodied red wine. Plenty of taste for those who like a wine with a punch. Much more palatable than many more expensive reds. Would recommend.
a good wine
PLENTY OF BODY AND FRUITY TASTE, REALLY GOOD WITH ANY BEEF DISH OR JUST WITH A BIT OF CHEESE
spain in a bottle
no beating about the bush. at todays price it is wonderfull value.good taste,and not acidic.the bottle presentation helps bring back memories of holidays in the sun.would always keep a few bottles in stock ready for the summer here.
a good smooth and light everyday Spanish wine
This red is about perfect for all occasions and can be enjoyed with red meat, cheese or simply on its own. Made by Torres who do have a good reputation to maintain. Viva España.
pleasant drinking
I enjoy this wine as it reminds me of casual drinking country wine. A good all rounder, and i would buy it again
Lovely wine
This wine, like most of those produced by Miguel Torres, goes down a treat. It's not a posh wine but with a bit of Manchego or a slice of tortilla, it adds up to a nice Mediterranean snack and is good for the cardiovascular system.
Excellent value for money
The description is accurate and this wine has not disappointed. Will buy again whenever it is on offer!