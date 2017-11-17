By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Torres Sangredetoro 75Cl Bottle

4(16)Write a review
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Spanish Wine
  • https://www.sangredetoro.com/
  • Sangre de Toro Original offers an intense, warm and rich flavour experience. Delicious aromas of small black fruit (wild blackberries) with ripe (dried plums) and toasted (roasted coffee) notes define this classic and accessible wine. Perfect for shared moments.
  • Since 1954, Sangre de Toro is the ambassador of the Spanish way of life, a reflection of our land, our people and this way of living.
  • Wine and Food Pairing:
  • Stews, game, meat paella, and medium-aged cheeses.

Familia Torres est. 1870

  • Wine of Spain
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine has delicious aromas of small black fruit (wild blackberries) with ripe (dried plums) and toasted (roasted coffee) notes define this classic and accessible wine.

Region of Origin

Catalunya

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Familia Torres

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Carignan

Vinification Details

  • Skin contact of 1 week, and fermented in stainless steel under controlled temperature for up to 1 week. Ageing is in American and French oak during 6 months before bottling in July of 2018.

History

  • Miguel Torres Carbo travelled vineyards in search of the best grapes to make his dream a reality: to create a wine with an inimitable personality. Since 1954, Sangre de Toro is the ambassador of the Spanish way of life, a reflection of our land, our people and this way of living.

Regional Information

  • DO Catalunya. We are privileged to have an important variety of climates and soils in a relatively small area.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Miguel Torres, S.A.,
  • O8720ES,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • sangredetoro.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Pleasant for general drinking

3 stars

Not a Toro wine despite its title. A good general drinking wine to suit all tastes midway between dry and sweet. Price is expensive despite allegedly being sold at a discount by Tesco. The standard price in another large supermarket is cheaper than Tesco's discounted price.

Torres wines are reliable and ineresting

4 stars

The family firm produces innovative wines, made with care and consistency. Do not be put off by the plastic bull dangling from the bottle neck. This is seriously good value. We always give it in a holiday let welcome pack. It has achieved converts to Torres

great wine

5 stars

have tried many reds but this must be the best great taste great with a meal and by its self and at a great price.

What you see is ......

4 stars

Full bodied red wine. Plenty of taste for those who like a wine with a punch. Much more palatable than many more expensive reds. Would recommend.

a good wine

4 stars

PLENTY OF BODY AND FRUITY TASTE, REALLY GOOD WITH ANY BEEF DISH OR JUST WITH A BIT OF CHEESE

spain in a bottle

4 stars

no beating about the bush. at todays price it is wonderfull value.good taste,and not acidic.the bottle presentation helps bring back memories of holidays in the sun.would always keep a few bottles in stock ready for the summer here.

a good smooth and light everyday Spanish wine

4 stars

This red is about perfect for all occasions and can be enjoyed with red meat, cheese or simply on its own. Made by Torres who do have a good reputation to maintain. Viva España.

pleasant drinking

4 stars

I enjoy this wine as it reminds me of casual drinking country wine. A good all rounder, and i would buy it again

Lovely wine

4 stars

This wine, like most of those produced by Miguel Torres, goes down a treat. It's not a posh wine but with a bit of Manchego or a slice of tortilla, it adds up to a nice Mediterranean snack and is good for the cardiovascular system.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

The description is accurate and this wine has not disappointed. Will buy again whenever it is on offer!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

