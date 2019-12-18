L'oreal Kids Berry Strawberry Conditioner 250Ml

My youngest niece couldn’t wait to use this condit
My youngest niece couldn’t wait to use this conditioner it left her long straight hair really manageable. Used alongside the shampoo it left a lovely fragrance and shine to her hair! Great packaging too. Her hair was so manageable after using this and there were no tangles when brushing through! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou
My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to u
The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My daughter has hard to manage hair, extremely thi
My daughter has hard to manage hair, extremely thick and dry! It's always a hassle brushing her without tears and also washing it. The very berry strawberry conditioner smells really nice and leaves my daughter's smelling lovely. It is definitely conditioning. I've noticed a huge improvement in her hair. It is less dry and easy to manage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great conditioner for kids! Love the shape of the
Great conditioner for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the conditioner is brilliant and smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smelt like strawberry mousse a nice pink colour. H
Smelt like strawberry mousse a nice pink colour. Hair was easy to brush after use, so no drama [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Never usually condition the kids hair but wow I wi
Never usually condition the kids hair but wow I will be from now on...hair so soft and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids strawberry conditioner looks great in bri
The kids strawberry conditioner looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! however, it feels too thin and "watery", I prefer something a bit thicker to really condition. I would use this conditioner again, but there are store brand non kid conditioners which are cheaper, smell as good but are thicker... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant when used with the shampoo. My children
Brilliant when used with the shampoo. My children have thick curly hair so really needs a good conditioner to help keep it under control and this works perfectly for this it has a nice thick texture so doesn't drip down there faces and get in there eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]