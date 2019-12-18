By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Kids Berry Strawberry Conditioner 250Ml

5(29)Write a review
L'oreal Kids Berry Strawberry Conditioner 250Ml
£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Very Berry Strawberry Conditioner
  • L'Oréal Kids conditioner is great for hard to manage hair and its creamy formula helps get rid of knots and split ends, leaving hair extra soft and smooth.
  • Conditioning and detangling, L'Oréal Kids is so gentle, it's tear free!
  • Who?
  • Sally Strawberry
  • What?
  • Leaves hair easy to comb. Makes hair super duper soft almost like cotton candy!
  • L'Oréal Because we're worth it too!
  • Super fruity fragrance
  • No tears and knots!
  • Extra gentle plus detangler!
  • Formula tested under ophthalmological control
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

1068271, Aqua / Water, PEG-180, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dodecene, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Poloxamer 407, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Cetyl Esters, Cetrimonium Chloride, Lauryl PEG/PPG-18/18 Methicone, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C39881/4), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How?
  • Apply a burst of conditioner to clean, damp hair. Rinse clean and *Tadaaa* it's easy to have soft manageable hair. Use after every shampoo for best results.
  • Caution: Do not swallow.
  • Keep out of reach of infants unless supervised by adults.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

29 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My youngest niece couldn’t wait to use this condit

5 stars

My youngest niece couldn’t wait to use this conditioner it left her long straight hair really manageable. Used alongside the shampoo it left a lovely fragrance and shine to her hair! Great packaging too. Her hair was so manageable after using this and there were no tangles when brushing through! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou

5 stars

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to u

5 stars

The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter has hard to manage hair, extremely thi

5 stars

My daughter has hard to manage hair, extremely thick and dry! It's always a hassle brushing her without tears and also washing it. The very berry strawberry conditioner smells really nice and leaves my daughter's smelling lovely. It is definitely conditioning. I've noticed a huge improvement in her hair. It is less dry and easy to manage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner for kids! Love the shape of the

4 stars

Great conditioner for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the conditioner is brilliant and smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smelt like strawberry mousse a nice pink colour. H

5 stars

Smelt like strawberry mousse a nice pink colour. Hair was easy to brush after use, so no drama [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Never usually condition the kids hair but wow I wi

5 stars

Never usually condition the kids hair but wow I will be from now on...hair so soft and manageable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe

5 stars

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids strawberry conditioner looks great in bri

3 stars

The kids strawberry conditioner looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! however, it feels too thin and "watery", I prefer something a bit thicker to really condition. I would use this conditioner again, but there are store brand non kid conditioners which are cheaper, smell as good but are thicker... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant when used with the shampoo. My children

5 stars

Brilliant when used with the shampoo. My children have thick curly hair so really needs a good conditioner to help keep it under control and this works perfectly for this it has a nice thick texture so doesn't drip down there faces and get in there eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Kids Extra Gently/Gentle 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml

£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Kids Tropical Mango Shampoo 250Ml

£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Sanex Zero Kids Body Wash & Foambath 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here