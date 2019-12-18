L'oreal Kids Tropical Mango Shampoo 250Ml

My youngest niece really liked this shampoo, she l
My youngest niece really liked this shampoo, she loved the fragrance and it left her long straight hair really manageable. So easy to brush through after using just the shampoo and left her hair so soft and shiny. Great packaging, and also a great shampoo! Leaves no tangles behind and she really does love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou
My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My little boy absolutely loved this! From the brig
My little boy absolutely loved this! From the bright packaging to the smell of it. The shampoo leaves his hair feeling soft and shiny which is great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to u
The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The tropical mango shampoo smells lovely! My child
The tropical mango shampoo smells lovely! My children both really love the fragrance of this shampoo. The fact that it is 2 in 1 is amazing as I find using more than one product on my children is always a hassle. It lathers up really well. I haven't had any issues with the children complaining of it going in their eyes. My daughter has extremely thick hair and this definitely helps with the tangles. I feel like they have reduced tremendously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bot
Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the shampoo itself is brilliant and smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No tears which is always a plus..smells great and
No tears which is always a plus..smells great and the fun bottles were ideal for keeping them entertained...would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids tropical mango shampoo looks great in bri
The kids tropical mango shampoo looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious, lathers nicely and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! I would recommend this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I've loreal kids shampoo for years as it smells so
I've loreal kids shampoo for years as it smells so nice and my kids have all loved it. They are all brightly coloured so very appealing to there little eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]