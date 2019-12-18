By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Kids Tropical Mango Shampoo 250Ml

L'oreal Kids Tropical Mango Shampoo 250Ml
Product Description

  • Kids Extra Gentle 2-in-1 Tropical Mango Shampoo
  • Knots can't fight against the conditioning 2-in-1 formula of L'Oréal Kids. It's creamy formula leaves hair so soft and shiny! L'Oréal Kids is so gentle. It's tear free!
  • Who?
  • Mickey Mango
  • What?
  • Makes hair shine in the sun
  • L'Oréal Kids Tropical Mango Shampoo smells great alone, or with the fruity fragrances of L'Oréal Kids conditioner or tangle tamer.
  • L'Oréal Because we're worth it too!
  • Super fruity fragrance
  • No tears and knots!
  • For hair that shines in the sun
  • Formula tested under ophthalmological control
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

1064931C, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polysorbate 21, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Glycol Distearate, CI 14700/ Red 4, CI 47005 / Acid Yellow 3, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Oleth Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Magnesium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Magnesium Laureth Sulfate, Magnesium Oleth Sulfate, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Disodium Ricinoleamido Mea-Sulfosuccinate, Citric Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, (F.I.L. C47642/2), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How?
  • Wet hair, squeeze a burst into your palm. Apply shampoo, lather up, Rinse clean and *Tadaaa* discover clean and super shiny hair
  • Caution: Do not swallow.
  • Keep out of reach of infants unless supervised by adults.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

My youngest niece really liked this shampoo, she l

5 stars

My youngest niece really liked this shampoo, she loved the fragrance and it left her long straight hair really manageable. So easy to brush through after using just the shampoo and left her hair so soft and shiny. Great packaging, and also a great shampoo! Leaves no tangles behind and she really does love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou

5 stars

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little boy absolutely loved this! From the brig

5 stars

My little boy absolutely loved this! From the bright packaging to the smell of it. The shampoo leaves his hair feeling soft and shiny which is great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to u

5 stars

The kids love this, smells fab and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The tropical mango shampoo smells lovely! My child

5 stars

The tropical mango shampoo smells lovely! My children both really love the fragrance of this shampoo. The fact that it is 2 in 1 is amazing as I find using more than one product on my children is always a hassle. It lathers up really well. I haven't had any issues with the children complaining of it going in their eyes. My daughter has extremely thick hair and this definitely helps with the tangles. I feel like they have reduced tremendously. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bot

4 stars

Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the shampoo itself is brilliant and smells great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No tears which is always a plus..smells great and

5 stars

No tears which is always a plus..smells great and the fun bottles were ideal for keeping them entertained...would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe

5 stars

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids tropical mango shampoo looks great in bri

5 stars

The kids tropical mango shampoo looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious, lathers nicely and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! I would recommend this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I've loreal kids shampoo for years as it smells so

5 stars

I've loreal kids shampoo for years as it smells so nice and my kids have all loved it. They are all brightly coloured so very appealing to there little eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

