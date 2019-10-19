Tommee Tippee Essential Basics First Cup 190Ml 4 Months+

Great for little ones
My dentist recommended a free flow cup as it’s better for LO’s teeth. We used this sippee cup and she loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I’ve owned one of these for both my children and find them so easy to use and good for them to learn to drink from a cup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
This is a great cup - my little girl starting using it no problem and loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great sippy cup!
I received this about a month ago and have been using it pretty much everyday! My little boy took to it straightaway! He found it much easier to use than most of the other beakers we have tried. Will definitely be buying a few more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for little hands
My son loves drinking but had a problem with the water bottle i had bought him. Was over the moon to receive the Tommee Tippee free flow sippy cup. First impressions it looks good and is lightweight so perfect for little hands to hold. The handles are perfect shape for my son to grab. Holds a decent amount of liquid. The seal on the lid is incredibly strong - maybe too strong as I struggle to get it off - but ensures no leaks! The pop up spout is perfect - means it doesnt leak in the changing bag when we're out and about. The free flow ensures that my son doesnt have to work too hard to get his drink and he's learning how much to put in his mouth Very good product. Would definately recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tommee Tipee first tester cup
My little boy used this at his nursery for his water and juice it is great for non spillage and helping him with his grasp and gaining independence [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple to use
Lovely little cup for my son to use. It is light weight so he can hold it easily. It is plastic so it’s durable. The only negative is it leaks when dropped or placed on its side. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
This product arrived a few weeks ago and my baby loves it she gets on really well with it, no spillages, she can hold it comfortably, really good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent little beakers
Sturdy, easy to clean..bought these for the local toddler group, who have used them for years!
Great first cup
Very economical first cup. Write your name on it though as everyone will have one