Tommee Tippee Essential Basics First Cup 190Ml 4 Months+

Tommee Tippee Essential Basics First Cup 190Ml 4 Months+
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Free Flow First Cup Essentials
  • Small handles are perfect for little hands
  • Free flow cup with graduations– perfect for sips
  • Develops grown¬up drinking skills
  • Small and lightweight, with easy¬grip handles, this is the perfect cup for novice drinkers, but it's big enough to keep them happy and hydrated as they start to sit up, play and roll about. As their skills develop, just remove the handles and you're halfway to a grown¬up cup!
  • For thrills not spills
  • Learning to drink should be fun but it doesn't have to be messy, thanks to our non¬drip, flip-up straw ¬ guaranteed to stop spills between sips!
  • Tip¬free sipping
  • Some little ones find a straw easier than a spout for drinking, as they don't need to tip the cup as much. This cup has a soft silicone straw that's easy to drink from and flips down after use to stay clean and prevent spills.
  • Gentle and safe
  • Your baby's gums can be highly sensitive, especially when teething, so our soft silicone straw is incredibly smooth and gentle in their tiny mouth. And all our cups are BPA free and suitable for steam sterilising.
  • Made for busy families
  • We know life with a baby is busy, so all our cups are easy to assemble, simple to clean, either in hot soapy water or on the top shelf of the dishwasher and can be sterilised too. Even better, they all have interchangeable parts - so no matter which handle, lid or base you grab from the cupboard, everything will fit together.
  • Designed for use from 4 months, this small Sippee Cup which holds up to 150ml of liquid, is the perfect choice for your baby's first sips. Until now, they've been used to breast or bottle, so introducing a cup is an important first step in their weaning journey.
  • This cup features a super soft spout that's gentle on little gums, and large handles that are easy to grip. And because life with a baby is messy enough, a two-piece, non­spill valve keeps mess to a minimum!
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials: polypropylene, silicone.
  • Specially designed for baby's firsts sips - providing a smooth transition from breast or bottle to cup drinking
  • Easy-clean, two-piece non-spill valve keeps mess to a minimum
  • Super soft spout is gentle on your baby's sensitive gums
  • Removable, easy-grip handles designed for tiny hands
  • All Tommee Tippee cups are BPA free

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning and Sterilisation
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals. Do not allow product to come into contact with oil based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces) as staining will occur. Suitable for sterilisation by steam (electric and microwave), boiling or cold water tablet/liquid solution.
  • Use
  • Inspect before each use and pull the feeding spout in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness.
  • Important instructions are included on this pack.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • WARNING!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with drinking equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Never use spouts as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Tooth decay in young children can occur even when non-sweetened fluids are use. This can occur if the baby is allowed to use the cup for long periods through the day and particularly through the night, when saliva flow is reduced or if it is used as a soother. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving.
  • Not suitable for use in a conventional oven or a combination microwave oven with the grill feature switched on. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children. If warming the liquid do not heat in a microwave with the lid sealed. Remove the lid. Not suitable for hot or fizzy (carbonated) drinks.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Or call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
Lower age limit

4 Months

Safety information

Great for little ones

5 stars

My dentist recommended a free flow cup as it’s better for LO’s teeth. We used this sippee cup and she loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I’ve owned one of these for both my children and find them so easy to use and good for them to learn to drink from a cup [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This is a great cup - my little girl starting using it no problem and loves it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great sippy cup!

5 stars

I received this about a month ago and have been using it pretty much everyday! My little boy took to it straightaway! He found it much easier to use than most of the other beakers we have tried. Will definitely be buying a few more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for little hands

4 stars

My son loves drinking but had a problem with the water bottle i had bought him. Was over the moon to receive the Tommee Tippee free flow sippy cup. First impressions it looks good and is lightweight so perfect for little hands to hold. The handles are perfect shape for my son to grab. Holds a decent amount of liquid. The seal on the lid is incredibly strong - maybe too strong as I struggle to get it off - but ensures no leaks! The pop up spout is perfect - means it doesnt leak in the changing bag when we're out and about. The free flow ensures that my son doesnt have to work too hard to get his drink and he's learning how much to put in his mouth Very good product. Would definately recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tommee Tipee first tester cup

4 stars

My little boy used this at his nursery for his water and juice it is great for non spillage and helping him with his grasp and gaining independence [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple to use

4 stars

Lovely little cup for my son to use. It is light weight so he can hold it easily. It is plastic so it’s durable. The only negative is it leaks when dropped or placed on its side. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

This product arrived a few weeks ago and my baby loves it she gets on really well with it, no spillages, she can hold it comfortably, really good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent little beakers

5 stars

Sturdy, easy to clean..bought these for the local toddler group, who have used them for years!

Great first cup

5 stars

Very economical first cup. Write your name on it though as everyone will have one

