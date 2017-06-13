Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise 400G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great tasting 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th June 2017 This was a great tasting mayo - taste was so good that if I hadn't known it was the light version I would not have been able to tell the difference at. So if you're the sort of person who wants a light product but avoids them due to less taste then you really will not need to be concerned with Hellmans Light Mayonnaise Texture was very creamy with a lot of mouth feel, which made it a pleasure to use and eat. Colour was more white than a standard mayo but that was a bonus as it looked even more attractive when served and enhanced appearance. Packaging was usual Hellmans style but easily identifiable as a light version and containing all information you'd need. Not usually a buyer of light products due to, in my view, lack of taste, however I would more than happily buy this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum- loved by all the family 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th June 2017 Lovely and creamy you wouldn't know this is the light option. Thanks to the warm weather we've been having a few salad meals lately and have been using #hellmanslightmayonaise to add a bit more interest to our salads or jacket potatos. Hubby hasn't realised it's the light option and the little one loves it to- he likes to dip his chips in it. Will def have to stock up on it again soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty... no difference 4 stars Review from unilever.com 10th June 2017 yeah was pretty tasty I can never tell the difference between light and normal but I can always tell whats not hellmans [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scrummy mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 Lush, had an amazing barbecue made potato salad and other salads, my guests raved on about how much they loved the mayo, will be on my list in the supermarket! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A light heavyweight 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 I'm a regular buyer of Hellmann's regular mayonnaise and although the light option is much healthier than the other, there's always the thought of 'less flavour' or 'it doesn't taste the same' I can set the record straight with this option, I used it in various applications over the last week or so and I'm incredibly surprised. Plenty of flavour, no obvious tell tell signs of it being a lighter option. 100% recommendation from me, a great way of trimming the fat on everyday products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow just wow gorgeous 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 Wow I am usually really fussy about low fat mayo but hats off to hellmanns they have actually managed to make a low fat product that doesn't taste different to the full fat version and i love it. I use it in a variety of meals from salads to sandwhichs to pasta and even all the kids havent realised it's low fat so it's a huge win in our house and defo will only be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing stuff 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 Absolutely cannot get enough of this, use it daily with just about everything from salads to sandwiches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not like the real thing 2 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 although it has the same texture, smell and colour as the original Hellmann's unfortunately I couldn't actually taste anything when eating it. felt it wasn't worth eating in the end which is a shame as really like mayo and the light option would have been much better to eat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann' Lovely Light Mayo! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th June 2017 This is pretty delicious! I usually think that 'light' options of foods I like are depressingly bland but not the case with this. Hellmann's is a brand you can trust and while you can taste the difference from the original version when you're dipping your chips in, on a sandwich, tuna salad or coleslaw this tastes great! Also only 40kcal per 15g portion whereas the traditional recipe is 101kcal per 14g portion so great for calorie counters! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]