Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise 400G

Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise 400G
£ 1.90
£0.48/100g

New

Product Description

  • Light reduced calorie mayonnaise- 60% less calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's in a deli in New York. He marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon is still found on the label and signifies our ongoing commitment to great quality products.
  • For a long, long time, we’ve been committed to sustainable farming, responsible business, and doing right by the people who help us make Hellmann’s. Not just because we think it makes our products better, but also because it’s the right thing to do.
  • It’s why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source 100% of our oils responsibly in our mayonnaise. It’s why our ketchup is made with 100% sustainably grown tomatoes. And why we’re always working to create new products that help fight food waste, or use up less energy, or generally do good for the world.
  • Because we’re on the side of food.
  • Hellmann's mayonnaise range include the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light products available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to household of all sizes.
  • We've also launched a range of BBQ sauces including Smokey, Honey and Chilli flavours, to spice up barbecues across the UK. Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering. Our portfolio also extends to a great tasting American yellow mustard for those hot dog and burger occasions and, of course, the mustard is made only with sustainably sourced mustard seeds.
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann’s Light Mayonnaise, made with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Hellmann’s Light mayonnaise is the ideal condiment for sandwiches, salads and burgers, bringing you a more natural taste to everyday dinners
  • 60% less calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • 40 calories per tablespoon for guilt-free taste
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians
  • Our mayonnaise is made with free range eggs and sustainably sourced oils, at Hellmann's we're on the side of food and are committed to using only the best ingredients
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

water, rapeseed oil (25%), spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, sugar, salt, pasteurised free range EGG yolk (1.5%), cream powder (contains MILK), citrus fibre, thickener (guar gum, xanthan gum), MUSTARD flour, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), natural MUSTARD flavouring, paprika extract

Storage

AFTER OPENING, KEEP REFRIGERATED AND USE WITHIN 3 MONTHSDO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1108 kJ166 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)264 kcal40 kcal2%
Fat (g)26 g3.9 g6%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)6 g0.9 g1%
of which sugars (g)2.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.7 g0.26 g4%
Omega 3 (g)2.3 g0.35 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 27 portions )---

Great tasting

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

This was a great tasting mayo - taste was so good that if I hadn't known it was the light version I would not have been able to tell the difference at. So if you're the sort of person who wants a light product but avoids them due to less taste then you really will not need to be concerned with Hellmans Light Mayonnaise Texture was very creamy with a lot of mouth feel, which made it a pleasure to use and eat. Colour was more white than a standard mayo but that was a bonus as it looked even more attractive when served and enhanced appearance. Packaging was usual Hellmans style but easily identifiable as a light version and containing all information you'd need. Not usually a buyer of light products due to, in my view, lack of taste, however I would more than happily buy this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum- loved by all the family

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Lovely and creamy you wouldn't know this is the light option. Thanks to the warm weather we've been having a few salad meals lately and have been using #hellmanslightmayonaise to add a bit more interest to our salads or jacket potatos. Hubby hasn't realised it's the light option and the little one loves it to- he likes to dip his chips in it. Will def have to stock up on it again soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty... no difference

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

yeah was pretty tasty I can never tell the difference between light and normal but I can always tell whats not hellmans [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Scrummy mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Lush, had an amazing barbecue made potato salad and other salads, my guests raved on about how much they loved the mayo, will be on my list in the supermarket! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A light heavyweight

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I'm a regular buyer of Hellmann's regular mayonnaise and although the light option is much healthier than the other, there's always the thought of 'less flavour' or 'it doesn't taste the same' I can set the record straight with this option, I used it in various applications over the last week or so and I'm incredibly surprised. Plenty of flavour, no obvious tell tell signs of it being a lighter option. 100% recommendation from me, a great way of trimming the fat on everyday products! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow just wow gorgeous

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Wow I am usually really fussy about low fat mayo but hats off to hellmanns they have actually managed to make a low fat product that doesn't taste different to the full fat version and i love it. I use it in a variety of meals from salads to sandwhichs to pasta and even all the kids havent realised it's low fat so it's a huge win in our house and defo will only be using this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing stuff

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Absolutely cannot get enough of this, use it daily with just about everything from salads to sandwiches [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not like the real thing

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

although it has the same texture, smell and colour as the original Hellmann's unfortunately I couldn't actually taste anything when eating it. felt it wasn't worth eating in the end which is a shame as really like mayo and the light option would have been much better to eat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann' Lovely Light Mayo!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This is pretty delicious! I usually think that 'light' options of foods I like are depressingly bland but not the case with this. Hellmann's is a brand you can trust and while you can taste the difference from the original version when you're dipping your chips in, on a sandwich, tuna salad or coleslaw this tastes great! Also only 40kcal per 15g portion whereas the traditional recipe is 101kcal per 14g portion so great for calorie counters! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's light mayonnaise

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I am seriously impressed by this product. Diagnosed with a medical condition meaning very low fat diet required, thought we would try this out. Made egg mayo for the family, they couldn't tell the difference. Tastes just as good as any mayo and has practically no calories. Brilliant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

