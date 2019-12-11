By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise 600G Jar

  • Hellmann's Light reduced calorie mayonnaise- 60% less calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise is only half the calories of our Real mayonnaise but with all the rich, creamy taste. It is also an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers, or can be used as a dip or a jacket potato topping. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
  • Hellmann’s Light Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment for all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
  • Our Light Mayo has 60% fewer calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise and is only 40 calories per tablespoon
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann’s Light Mayonnaise, made with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
  • You can use Hellmann’s Light Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the simple pleasure of good simple food
  • The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
  • Pack size: 600g

water, rapeseed oil (25%), spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, sugar, salt, pasteurised free range EGG yolk (1.5%), cream powder (MILK), citrus fibre, thickener (guar gum, xanthan gum), MUSTARD flour, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), natural MUSTARD flavouring, paprika extract

AFTER OPENING, KEEP REFRIGERATED AND USE WITHIN 3 MONTHSDO NOT FREEZE.

United Kingdom

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

600g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1108 kJ166 kJ2%
Energy (kcal)264 kcal40 kcal2%
Fat (g)26 g3.9 g6%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g0.4 g2%
Carbohydrate (g)6 g0.9 g1%
of which sugars (g)2.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.7 g0.26 g4%
Omega 3 (g)2.3 g0.35 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 40 portions )---

Delicious lighter alternative

5 stars

I love mayonnaise and this is an excellent lighter alternative - I have tried it mixed with boiled egg, and with new potato, in burgers, and also just as a dip for chips and salad. There is hardly any difference in taste or appearance to the original mayonnaise and I doubt anyone would notice it was the lighter version unless you told them! The 600g jar is huge and probably larger than I would need on a regular basis as I am the only one who eats it in my household, but I can see it is a good size for bigger families. Its great to know they have used free range eggs as well [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting Mayonnaise

5 stars

Was excited to try Hellman’s Light Mayonnaise as have been trying to watch my weight. Have had it with tuna and egg and it tasted lovely. You would never know that it had less calories. It is also lovely with a salad and will certainly be my go to Mayonnaise now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty salads

5 stars

I was so looking forward to trying Hellmanns Light Mayonnaise and I wasn't disappointed. I prefer the light version for my Slimming world diet but think it tastes just like the original. Thick and creamy, the whole can't love it on salads, chips and sandwiches. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellman’s Light Mayo

5 stars

Every time I’ve tried a low fat/diet mayonnaise I’ve found it watery or overly vinegary which doesn’t taste good. This one though doesn’t have the overly vinegar taste, it’s thick and creamy and very very close to the full fat version. I’ve tried it in sandwiches, in curry, on salads and for dips for the whole family, nobody has noticed the switch from full fat! I’ll definitley be replacing our usual mayo with this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann’s Light Mayo

5 stars

Hellmann’s has always been my favourite brand but the LIGHT one is the best I have ever tried. The flavor is similar to that of the oryginal. It’s great to sandwiches and salads. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mayo Light!

5 stars

I’ve been craving a mayo that is lower fat but has the taste of normal mayo. This is so creamy and hits the spot. Doesnt take any different to normal mayo which is exactly what i’ve been looking for. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes just right

5 stars

I am 30 weeks pregnant and I have a craving of putting maynaise on everything, no other maynaise beats it's taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann's Light Mayo

4 stars

It dosent have an original taste of mayo but for making sandwiches healthier is very good. Because it's light it , helps with my diet as it's a healthier option. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellman’s Lighter way to your belly ..

5 stars

Hellman’s has always been my family favourite and what more better way can one enjoy ?.. of course the healthier way... I always use Hellman’s full fat mayonnaise on sandwiches... pastas ... salads... as a dip , wherever possible, no other mayonnaise beats it’s taste. After trying their lighter option I can honestly say there’s not much difference to the taste compared to the full fat one. As my daughter is trying to cut down, the lighter option is much better for her diet and she absolutely loves it. Always spreads it on her sandwich that she takes to work everyday. So it may be light on the belly but it ain’t light on the taste.. nice one Hellman’s :)... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for BLT's

5 stars

As a lover of mayonnaise I was excited to try the lighter version of Hellmans. So time for a BLT sandwich. The mayonnaise is thick and creamy just like the full fat version, in fact I couldn't tell the difference between the two. The whole family really enjoyed it and have already asked if we can get again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

