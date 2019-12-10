By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl

4.5(63)
image 1 of Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Brut Cava - White Sparkling Spanish Wine
  • Cordon Negro is Freixenet's stylish, globally well-known sparkling wine. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, this Cava from Catalonia has an unmistakable flavour, and comes in an iconic black bottle. A sparkler this good doesn't even need a special occasion.
  • This elegant brut cava is crisp, clean and well-balanced. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavours; combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.
  • Why not keep it simple and match Cordon Negro with barbequed Greek kebabs, or Mexican chicken fajitas. Also perfect with pasta dishes, all sort of tapas, and seafood.
  • Freixenet Cordon Negro is an award winning wine.
  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people celebrate, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.31

ABV

11.5% vol

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pilar Urpi / Manel Quintana

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Xarel.lo Macabeo Parellada

Vinification Details

  • Cordon Negro is Freixenet's stylish, sparkling little black number. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, with the second fermentation taking place in the bottle. This Cava from Catalonia has an unmistakable flavour, and comes in an iconic black bottle.

Regional Information

  • Penedès region in Catalonia is the largest and most important sparkling wine region in Spain.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from lightStore vertically in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Freixenet S.A.,
  • EMB 424-B-ES Sant Sadurni d'Anoia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • www.freixenet.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

63 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Really good wine

5 stars

Lovely to drink truly dry and not too acidic. Enjoyed by those who drank it.

bubbalicious

5 stars

The dark bottle holds back the suprise until the bubbles fill your glass, then you can top it up and raise it to whatever you are celebrating. A wonderful cava. Make sure it's well chilled to get the best from it. When Tesco have it on offer i's cheaper than in Menorca. Everyone should have one ready in the fridge.

Fizzingly Good

5 stars

Champagne eat your heart out. Fresh and inspiring. Add a few frozen cherry's to quench your summer party thirst.

Too Tight

4 stars

I really enjoyed this wine. I have been drinking prossecco recently, but have to say I preferred this cava which was as good and perhaps better than the ;lower priced champagnes. The only problem was the corks had been oversized and getting them out of the bottles needed the strength of Samson. However Tesco replaced these with impressive speed and calm was restored. A good expereience and I will order again

Great value fizz

5 stars

This is a lovely prosecco and great value when bought on offer!!! Tesco deliver next day which is fantastic

This is the best cava around

5 stars

This is absolutely our favourite fizz at the moment. Tastes great and Everybody loves it.

Excellent wine

5 stars

Excellent wine - excellent value from Tesco - delivery free with two cases

Always a good sparkly

5 stars

Freixenet can be relied on for consistency of taste and sparkle. It tastes fresh with no after taste. Unfortunately it goes down too quickly and easily, a lovely light Cava.

Ambitious and extrovert

5 stars

I have a soft spot for the House of Freixenet. Its not pretentious or out of reach from us mere mortals (Think "The Ace Of Spades" Champagne for example). And here we have, the Brut Cava. Its a joy, its the feel good factor in a bottle, Its a confident, ambitious wine that delights and amazes fellow Wino's alike. The crisp taste, the steady precise stream of delicate bubbles that rise up the chilled glass are all clues that you have made the right choice. This is the wine that you should have been served when you were abroad during those evening settings, eating outside, laughter in the air, the balmy summer evenings that just should never end. Buy a bottle - your love affair with House Freixenet is about to begin......

better than champagne

4 stars

i've been a fond lover of freixenet since the eighties we used to give it as a free glass in our restaraunt as a fizz it has great flavour and a price that matches some quality champagne great for the now summer evenings and certainly not as sharp as a lot of cava fizz please try and tell me i'm wrong but don't if you get it.

