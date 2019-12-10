Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut Cava 75Cl

Really good wine
Lovely to drink truly dry and not too acidic. Enjoyed by those who drank it.
bubbalicious
The dark bottle holds back the suprise until the bubbles fill your glass, then you can top it up and raise it to whatever you are celebrating. A wonderful cava. Make sure it's well chilled to get the best from it. When Tesco have it on offer i's cheaper than in Menorca. Everyone should have one ready in the fridge.
Fizzingly Good
Champagne eat your heart out. Fresh and inspiring. Add a few frozen cherry's to quench your summer party thirst.
Too Tight
I really enjoyed this wine. I have been drinking prossecco recently, but have to say I preferred this cava which was as good and perhaps better than the ;lower priced champagnes. The only problem was the corks had been oversized and getting them out of the bottles needed the strength of Samson. However Tesco replaced these with impressive speed and calm was restored. A good expereience and I will order again
Great value fizz
This is a lovely prosecco and great value when bought on offer!!! Tesco deliver next day which is fantastic
This is the best cava around
This is absolutely our favourite fizz at the moment. Tastes great and Everybody loves it.
Excellent wine
Excellent wine - excellent value from Tesco - delivery free with two cases
Always a good sparkly
Freixenet can be relied on for consistency of taste and sparkle. It tastes fresh with no after taste. Unfortunately it goes down too quickly and easily, a lovely light Cava.
Ambitious and extrovert
I have a soft spot for the House of Freixenet. Its not pretentious or out of reach from us mere mortals (Think "The Ace Of Spades" Champagne for example). And here we have, the Brut Cava. Its a joy, its the feel good factor in a bottle, Its a confident, ambitious wine that delights and amazes fellow Wino's alike. The crisp taste, the steady precise stream of delicate bubbles that rise up the chilled glass are all clues that you have made the right choice. This is the wine that you should have been served when you were abroad during those evening settings, eating outside, laughter in the air, the balmy summer evenings that just should never end. Buy a bottle - your love affair with House Freixenet is about to begin......
better than champagne
i've been a fond lover of freixenet since the eighties we used to give it as a free glass in our restaraunt as a fizz it has great flavour and a price that matches some quality champagne great for the now summer evenings and certainly not as sharp as a lot of cava fizz please try and tell me i'm wrong but don't if you get it.