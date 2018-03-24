By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Hb Pencils With Erasers 12 Pack Bulk Tray

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Hb Pencils With Erasers 12 Pack Bulk Tray
£ 1.25
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Keep a pencil at the ready for drawing or taking notes
  • Using graphic led for smooth writing
  • 12-pack of HB pencils with erasers
  • 12pk HB wooden pencils, yellow printed on barrel

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

HB PENCILS

4 stars

Bought for my son as the lead in pencil doesn't break easily when sharpening

Great school item

5 stars

My Son loves this for school with the eraser on top -really handy. Ordered second pack online and they came nicely packaged in bubble wrap.

great set

4 stars

Bought these for the children for school work, it's a great set and sharpens nicely

Yellow!

5 stars

These pencils were a pound. A pound! Lovely. Lots of them too.

Does the job!!

5 stars

The pencils do the job as you'd want from a pencil and they sharpen nicely too.

Very good

5 stars

Got theses for my son starting back to school. They are as good as any of the more expensive ones and came already sharpened

Great pencil with rubber on top

4 stars

I bought these same pencils for school last year and they lasted me the whole year. Definitely come in handy and overall great pencils with lead that doesn't break as easily as cheap pencils!

Great value !

5 stars

I bought these for my son starting school and was so glad I did as he won't run out now

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent pencils with eraser on the end. Perfect for school

Usually bought next

Oxford/ Maped 2 Pack Eraser

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Oxford Double Canister Sharpener

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Tesco Grip Retractable Ball Pens Black 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Tesco Basics A4 White Paper 500 Sheets 75Gsm

£ 2.95
£2.95/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here