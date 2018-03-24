Tesco Hb Pencils With Erasers 12 Pack Bulk Tray

HB PENCILS
Bought for my son as the lead in pencil doesn't break easily when sharpening
Great school item
My Son loves this for school with the eraser on top -really handy. Ordered second pack online and they came nicely packaged in bubble wrap.
great set
Bought these for the children for school work, it's a great set and sharpens nicely
Yellow!
These pencils were a pound. A pound! Lovely. Lots of them too.
Does the job!!
The pencils do the job as you'd want from a pencil and they sharpen nicely too.
Very good
Got theses for my son starting back to school. They are as good as any of the more expensive ones and came already sharpened
Great pencil with rubber on top
I bought these same pencils for school last year and they lasted me the whole year. Definitely come in handy and overall great pencils with lead that doesn't break as easily as cheap pencils!
Great value !
I bought these for my son starting school and was so glad I did as he won't run out now
Excellent
Excellent pencils with eraser on the end. Perfect for school