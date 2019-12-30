By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

3(62)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant aerosol is formulated to provide 48 hour protection against sweat and odour with an alcohol-free formula, so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long.
  • This anti-perspirant deodorant has a light, clean fragrance inspired by fresh cotton sheets, so you can have the confidence to keep moving all day long whilst feeling fresh and dry. That soft, fresh scent of cotton stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself.
  • Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases a burst of clean, floral fragrance when you need it most. It works like this; unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks the microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So the more you move, the more it protect
  • s.
  • So, get all day freshness and 48 hour protection morning to night with Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant to keep sweat and odour at bay.
  • Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Women Cotton Dry anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • Reliable 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • Unique MotionSense technology releases bursts of freshness throughout the day
  • All day freshness, 48 hour protection against sweat and odour
  • A clean fragrance with light, floral notes inspired by fresh cotton sheets
  • Dermatologically tested and alcohol free
  • Sure, it won’t let you down
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, BHT, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

62 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

A once great product now smells vile

1 stars

Why has this been changed? Like many I've been using this for years but the fragrance has changed and it now smells terrible. There's a very non-fresh baby powder like smell to it. Truly awful. I will no longer be using it and will switch to a different brand.

Changed Product

1 stars

I have used this deodorant for years but recently, with no warning on the product, the fragrance has been changed and frankly, it is horrible. It no longer has a lovely fresh scent but rather a sour chemical one. I will regretfully be switching to a different brand"..

New fragrance

1 stars

I have used this deodorant for years but recently, with no warning on the product, the fragrance has been changed and frankly, it is horrible. It no longer has a lovely fresh scent but rather a sour chemical one. I will regretfully be switching to a different brand.

New smell

1 stars

I have used this deodorant for years and loved the smell. Now is it awful, no warning of the change and it does not state this on the tin or roll on! Please explain why this has changed and please change it back. I will have to find a different brand this new fragrance is far to floral nothing like cotton!

The new version

1 stars

I have always used cotton dry and since it has changed I am going to have to look for a new one the smell is not as fresh as before and I now find this one very sticky. I do a lot of sport and it was perfect before!

Why has the fragrance changed!!

1 stars

I have used this deodorant for years but recently the fragrance has changed!! I don’t like it at all! Time to change sadly ☹️

AWFUL CHEAP FRAGRANCE NOW!

1 stars

I loved this product and have happily used it for years - but no more! For some unknown reason Unilever has let some random person with no sense of smell into the development lab - this CHANGED product is the result! I mean seriously what on earth possessed you, it was a great product with a lovely fresh scent. Now it has the same choke-inducing overpowering fragrance as some of the others. IT IS NOT GOOD!!!!!! Next time mark it as changed so I can save my money!

New smell

1 stars

Used this deodorant for years and years but the fragrance has suddenly changed. Now very floral which is really quite horrible. No notification on packaging to advise. Going to have to find an alternative brand after being a customer for years

Mrs

1 stars

The new smell is awful, why was it necessary to change the fragrance? It doesn’t smell of cotton? Will change to something else

Miss

1 stars

Revolting! I’ve worn this for years but I won’t be buying it again! It has a new recipe which makes it smells herby, almost manly, there’s nothing cotton dry/fresh about it! What were they thinking?! I’m so disappointed!!!!

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

