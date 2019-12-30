Sure Women Cotton Dry Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

A once great product now smells vile
Why has this been changed? Like many I've been using this for years but the fragrance has changed and it now smells terrible. There's a very non-fresh baby powder like smell to it. Truly awful. I will no longer be using it and will switch to a different brand.
Changed Product
I have used this deodorant for years but recently, with no warning on the product, the fragrance has been changed and frankly, it is horrible. It no longer has a lovely fresh scent but rather a sour chemical one. I will regretfully be switching to a different brand"..
New fragrance
I have used this deodorant for years but recently, with no warning on the product, the fragrance has been changed and frankly, it is horrible. It no longer has a lovely fresh scent but rather a sour chemical one. I will regretfully be switching to a different brand.
New smell
I have used this deodorant for years and loved the smell. Now is it awful, no warning of the change and it does not state this on the tin or roll on! Please explain why this has changed and please change it back. I will have to find a different brand this new fragrance is far to floral nothing like cotton!
The new version
I have always used cotton dry and since it has changed I am going to have to look for a new one the smell is not as fresh as before and I now find this one very sticky. I do a lot of sport and it was perfect before!
Why has the fragrance changed!!
I have used this deodorant for years but recently the fragrance has changed!! I don’t like it at all! Time to change sadly ☹️
AWFUL CHEAP FRAGRANCE NOW!
I loved this product and have happily used it for years - but no more! For some unknown reason Unilever has let some random person with no sense of smell into the development lab - this CHANGED product is the result! I mean seriously what on earth possessed you, it was a great product with a lovely fresh scent. Now it has the same choke-inducing overpowering fragrance as some of the others. IT IS NOT GOOD!!!!!! Next time mark it as changed so I can save my money!
New smell
Used this deodorant for years and years but the fragrance has suddenly changed. Now very floral which is really quite horrible. No notification on packaging to advise. Going to have to find an alternative brand after being a customer for years
The new smell is awful, why was it necessary to change the fragrance? It doesn’t smell of cotton? Will change to something else
Revolting! I’ve worn this for years but I won’t be buying it again! It has a new recipe which makes it smells herby, almost manly, there’s nothing cotton dry/fresh about it! What were they thinking?! I’m so disappointed!!!!