Tesco 6 Inch Cash Box

£ 6.00
  • Strong metal construction
  • Features sturdy plastic coin tray
  • H8xW15.2xD12cm
  • 6 Inch Cash Box

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Compact and sturdy perfect for storing raffle tick

5 stars

Compact and sturdy perfect for storing raffle ticket money in. Notes can be stored under the coin tray. Competitive price. Very happy with this purchase. Does what it says on the tin.

Bad Security ( Locking System )

2 stars

- Good Material - Good plastic Tray - Bad security ( Easy to open with any small key) - Good Price - Needs more weight distribution ( for when you open the lid, so it doesn’t tip over) Overall a decent product for the price.

Fab,small and discreet

5 stars

Bought two cash boxes for son who is saving for first car.....easy to hide away and comes with coin tray so can keep small objects like his cufflinks in there as well. Great buy.

Great little safe

5 stars

Perfect size for notes to be stored safe in. Highly recommend

Does the job

5 stars

Bought to store medication in it's a bit small but does the job.

Good Vaue

5 stars

I bought this to use as Treasurer of a group. It is excellent for that use and not too big for transporting around. Excellent value for the price

Good Value for Money

5 stars

This is exactly what I was after! It does the job perfectly. A Cheap lockable safe for each of my children to keep there pocket money in.

Great little money tin

5 stars

Very sturdy, strong keys and good lock, great product for the price. Very happy.

Does the job!

5 stars

We bought this for our fundraising events! It works perfectly for what we need with various spots for different coins and that part comes out to give room for something underneath i.e. you're notes. Good price.

Does the job perfectly

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago, using it regularly for weekly cash for school clubs etc. It works perfectly. Great value for money too

