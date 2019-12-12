Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

One of the best Shiraz Cabernet mixes I have taste
One of the best Shiraz Cabernet mixes I have tasted. Had lots of bottles recently and every one has been as good as the last. If you like Australian shiraz the cabernet adds that extra warmth and thickness that makes a lovely winter wine. Whether on offer or not its a bargain .
Quality at a good price
Superb! One of the few reds that will genuinely keep until the next day once opened ( I drink for one). Intense, beautifully balanced between fruit and spice. At 14.5% it's big. I'm relucktent to recommend as that could mean less for me on the shelves! Must'nt be greedy. Enjoy. I did.
Penfold
This was a gift. It would be an impertinence to pass this on.
Splendid
I had this with my Christmas lunch (roast pork,) this year (2016,) and we all enjoyed it and found it worked very well. My first Penfolds wine but certainly won't be my last.
Rich and full bodied
This is an excellent full bodied wine for the price. Penfolds seem to be concentrating more on their fine wine range and this is one of the few in their budget range. There was a time when you could buy a bottle on half price offer at supermarkets but it seems that those days are gone. If you like your reds full bodied then you can't really go wrong with this Shiraz Cabernet blend.
Worth a punt at the right price.
This is a decent wine. Superb inkiness, depth of colour and good nose. It wasn't quite as heavy as I expected although I'm sure there will be those who disagree. It's a decent enough wine but I wouldn't pay a tenner for it. When it's on offer then well worth a punt.