Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz Cabernet - Red Australian Wine
  • More information about Penfolds wines can be found at www.penfolds.com
  • Combining the generosity of Shiraz with the wonderful structure of Cabernet Sauvignon, this full bodied wine shows rich dark berry, chocolate and spice characters enhanced by subtle toasty oak nuances,. We invite you to explore the Penfolds range and discover a success story more than 170 years old.
  • In 1976, Penfolds released the first wine to bear the name Koonunga Hill. By applying our long held philosophy of blending select parcels of grapes from South Australia's wine regions, Penfolds winemakers are able to craft wines of distinction without ever compromising on quality.
  • Penfolds Wines Established 1844
  • Wine of South Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Palate: The savoury mix endures on the palate with flourishes of tomato relish, beetroot and cedar. Fine talc-like tannins, varietal Cabernet spice and subtle oak offer immediate drinkability.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Penfolds

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Autumn and winter rainfall was above the long-term average. Rain stopped abruptly in early August and infrequent showers observed throughout spring. Canopy growth was resultantly halted early in the season, setting up an open canopy structure. A significant rainfall event in early January was a defining moment. Mild days coupled with cool nights provided consistent conditions from late-January through to March, allowing fruit to reach optimal ripeness whilst retaining natural acidity.

History

  • The Penfolds Thomas Hyland range honours the pioneering spirit of Thomas Hyland, son-in-law of Dr. Christopher Rawson Penfold. Hyland's stewardship of the company from the late 1800s until 1914 saw the development of what, in his lifetime, became Australia's most famous name in wine. Consisting of a Shiraz, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a cool-climate Chardonnay sourced from premium viticultural districts of South Australia, the Thomas Hyland range offers a contemporary expression of varietal flavour.

Regional Information

  • Cabernet Sauvignon is widely planted across South Australia's premium wine regions. In the South-East of the State vines with proven classic Cabernet structure and aromatics are planted. By skilfully blending across this and other regions, Penfolds have crafted a Cabernet which is greater than the sum of its parts. Premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes have been selected to maintain three key characters - quality, value and consistency.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Penfolds Wines,
  • Penfolds Road,
  • Magill SA 5072,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

One of the best Shiraz Cabernet mixes I have taste

5 stars

One of the best Shiraz Cabernet mixes I have tasted. Had lots of bottles recently and every one has been as good as the last. If you like Australian shiraz the cabernet adds that extra warmth and thickness that makes a lovely winter wine. Whether on offer or not its a bargain .

Quality at a good price

5 stars

Superb! One of the few reds that will genuinely keep until the next day once opened ( I drink for one). Intense, beautifully balanced between fruit and spice. At 14.5% it's big. I'm relucktent to recommend as that could mean less for me on the shelves! Must'nt be greedy. Enjoy. I did.

Penfold

1 stars

This was a gift. It would be an impertinence to pass this on.

Splendid

4 stars

I had this with my Christmas lunch (roast pork,) this year (2016,) and we all enjoyed it and found it worked very well. My first Penfolds wine but certainly won't be my last.

Rich and full bodied

4 stars

This is an excellent full bodied wine for the price. Penfolds seem to be concentrating more on their fine wine range and this is one of the few in their budget range. There was a time when you could buy a bottle on half price offer at supermarkets but it seems that those days are gone. If you like your reds full bodied then you can't really go wrong with this Shiraz Cabernet blend.

Worth a punt at the right price.

4 stars

This is a decent wine. Superb inkiness, depth of colour and good nose. It wasn't quite as heavy as I expected although I'm sure there will be those who disagree. It's a decent enough wine but I wouldn't pay a tenner for it. When it's on offer then well worth a punt.

