Cadbury 6 Mini Eggs Easter Cakes

- Energy500kJ 120kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1865kJ /
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with a milk chocolate egg in a crisp sugar shell.
- Join in this Easter!
- Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities at: www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
- Why not try?
- Mini Eggs Nest Cakes
- ...The perfect Easter treat!
- Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated
- Individual cakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Topping (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Lutein)], Mini Eggs (12%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavourings)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Warnings
- Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
6 x Choc Cakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cake (26g)
|% * Per Cake (26g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1865kJ /
|500kJ /
|8400kJ /
|-
|445kcal
|120 kcal
|6%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|5.8g
|8%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.9g
|3.2g
|16%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.9g
|15.3 g
|6%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|44.7g
|12.0g
|13%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.2g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.11g
|2%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
