Daktarin Dual Action Spray 100Ml

DANGER Before you use the spray: Do not use the spray if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below. Do not use the spray on nails, hair or broken skin. Do not allow the spray to enter your eyes, nose or other openings of your body. Inhaling the spray may irritate your airways. If a large amount is breathed in, see a doctor straight away. This is particularly important for infants and children. If you are taking medicines that thin your blood (anticoagulants) as well as using this product, your doctor may want to check that the anticoagulants are still working properly. If you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or are breast- feeding, talk to your doctor before using the spray. Daktarin is for cutaneous use only (applied to the skin). Side-effects: Stop using the spray and contact your doctor straight away if you get swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, have itchy skin or difficulty breathing. This is very rare. You may be allergic to this product if you get a rash, itching, redness, swelling or a burning feeling anywhere on your body each time you use it. This is very rare. Rarely, the skin where you apply the spray can become irritated, or if you have used too much. If the irritation seems serious to you, stop using the spray and talk to your doctor. If you notice any other side-effects not listed here, please tell your pharmacist or doctor. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use after the expiry date on the base of the can. Caution flammable: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not place or spray the container on or near polished or painted surfaces. Danger Extremely flammable aerosol