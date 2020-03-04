Daktarin Dual Action Spray 100Ml

Product Description
- Miconazole Nitrate
- You can also report side effects directly via the Yellow Card Scheme at: www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
- Daktarin Aktiv Spray Powder contains miconazole nitrate. This is an 'antifugal' for treatment, relief and protection against athlete's foot.
- Clinically proven
- Effective treatment, relief and protection from athlete's foot
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
This product contains 0.16% w/w (1.6 mg per gram) of Miconazole Nitrate, The other Ingredients are: Talc, Ethanol, Sorbitan Sesquiloleate, Stearalkonium Hectorite, and a Hydrocarbon Propellant
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Wash the affected area and dry it well. Shake the can well. Hold the can 3 inches from your skin and generously spray the affected area. You can also spray inside your socks and shoes.
- Treatment: Use twice a day until your affected areas of skin look normal.
- Protection: Regular use helps protect from reinfection.
Warnings
- Before you use the spray: Do not use the spray if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below. Do not use the spray on nails, hair or broken skin. Do not allow the spray to enter your eyes, nose or other openings of your body. Inhaling the spray may irritate your airways. If a large amount is breathed in, see a doctor straight away. This is particularly important for infants and children. If you are taking medicines that thin your blood (anticoagulants) as well as using this product, your doctor may want to check that the anticoagulants are still working properly. If you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or are breast- feeding, talk to your doctor before using the spray. Daktarin is for cutaneous use only (applied to the skin).
- Side-effects: Stop using the spray and contact your doctor straight away if you get swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, have itchy skin or difficulty breathing. This is very rare. You may be allergic to this product if you get a rash, itching, redness, swelling or a burning feeling anywhere on your body each time you use it. This is very rare. Rarely, the skin where you apply the spray can become irritated, or if you have used too much. If the irritation seems serious to you, stop using the spray and talk to your doctor. If you notice any other side-effects not listed here, please tell your pharmacist or doctor.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- Do not use after the expiry date on the base of the can.
- Caution flammable: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not place or spray the container on or near polished or painted surfaces.
- Danger
- Extremely flammable aerosol
Name and address
- PL holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
