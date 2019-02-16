By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cura Heat Heat Pack 3 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Cura Heat Heat Pack 3 Pack
£ 3.50
£1.17/each

Product Description

  • Pain Relief Back & Shoulder Pain
  • Penetrating heat action*
  • * The penetrating heat action of Cura-Heat lasts for 12 hours and once removed the pain relief can continue for a further 12 hours, resulting in up to 24 hours pain relief. Simply open the sachet and apply to your clothing/underwear where the heat radiates through to the source of pain - decreasing stiffness, improving mobility and relaxing tense / aching muscles. Non-medicinal, fragrance free and with a thin discreet design. Cura-Heat provides a convenient way to manage your back and shoulder pain.
  • Up to 24h
  • All day pain relief
  • Non-medicinal

Information

Ingredients

Iron, Activated Carbon, Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place avoiding direct sunlightUse by expiry date indicated

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read all instructions and precautions prior to use and retain for future reference
  • Directions for use:
  • Open the sachet by hand (do not cut with scissors) and remove the heat patch
  • Peel away the paper strip
  • Adhere to the clothing/underwear over the painful area
  • The heat patch warms up gradually and reaches maximum heat within approximately 30 minutes
  • The heat patch activates within 1 minute and will heat up within 5 minutes once the sachet has been opened
  • After use slowly peel off the heat patch and then dispose with normal household waste (do not incinerate the heat patch)

Warnings

  • Note:
  • If symptoms persist or worsen, seek medical advice
  • For external use only
  • Each heat patch is single use
  • Warnings: If misused heat patches can cause burns even at low temperatures. Follow instructions carefully and check the area of application frequently. To prevent the risk of burns:
  • NEVER APPLY THIS HEAT PATCH DIRECTLY TO THE SKIN
  • Do not use over the same area for more than 12 hours in any 24 hour period
  • Allow air to circulate over the heat patch and do not apply extra pressure for example by lying or sitting on the heat patch or wearing light clothing over the heat patch
  • If the heat patch becomes uncomfortably hot remove immediately.
  • This heat patch should be used with careful supervision on those unable to remove the product by themselves such as the elderly or physically disabled
  • Do not use whilst sleeping
  • If a rash develops discontinue use immediately
  • This heat patch is not suitable for period or IBS Pain
  • Never use this heat patch on any area of the body other than the back and shoulder area
  • Please consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this heat patch if you: have rheuatoid arthritis; heart disease; poor circulation; nerve damage; sensory impairment; a skin condition; are diabetic or pregnant to determine whether heat therapy is appropriate for you.
  • Precautions:
  • Do not use heat patch on children 12 years and under
  • Do not use in conjunction with other creams/rubs/lotions/sprays applied to the skin or with/near to other heat sources
  • Do not use this heat patch over an area with the presence of redness, inflammation, over broken/bruised or irritated skin
  • Do not use this heat patch on those who have experienced an allergic reaction to medicines or cosmetics in the past
  • Do not use if you are bedridden or prone to skin ulcers
  • Do not apply heat patch on very thin clothes e.g. tights or netted underwear where the skin could be exposed directly to the heat patch
  • Do not bring heat patch into contact with liquids
  • Do not use heat patch on thin or delicate fabrics - the adverse may cause damage
  • Do not cut, tear or fold heat patch
  • Do not microwave or attempt to re-heat the heat patch
  • Do not knead heat patch - heat is released within minutes
  • If the patch is torn, and the ingredients come into contact with the body or are swallowed, rinse affected area with water and seek immediate medical attention
  • Store out of reach of children and pets

Name and address

  • Kobayashi Healthcare Europe, Ltd.,
  • 272 Gunnersbury Avenue,
  • Chiswick,
  • London,
  • W4 5QB,
  • UK.

  • Questions / Comments:
  • Kobayashi Healthcare Europe, Ltd.,
  • 272 Gunnersbury Avenue,
  • Chiswick,
  • London,
  • W4 5QB,
  • UK.
  • www.kobayashihealthcare.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

3 x Patches

Safety information

View more safety information

This is a waste of money. I have used four patches

1 stars

This is a waste of money. I have used four patches and the only time I feel any heat is when I press it to my body with my hand. Buy a hot water bottle. It will last longer. My back still hurts.

