Calpol 6+ Fastmelts 12S

- Paracetamol
- SixPlus Fastmelts Strawberry Flavour Melt in the Mouth Tablets
- Calpol® SixPlus Fastmelts™ are strawberry flavoured tablets and will relieve pain and/or fever in many conditions including:
- Cold and flu
- Earache
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Toothache
- Other aches and pains
- Post-immunisation fever
- 6+ pain & fever relief
- Melts in mouth, no need for water
- Colour & sugar free
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Each Orodispersible Tablet contains 250 mg Paracetamol, Also contains Mannitol (E421) and Aspartame (E951)
Storage
This medicine does not require any special storage conditions.
Preparation and Usage
- For oral use only.
- They are most suitable for children from 6 to 12 years of age and are not recommended for children under 6 years old.
- Child's Age: 6-9 years; How much up to 4 times a day: 1 tablet
- Child's Age: 9-12 years; How much up to 4 times a day: 2 tablets
- Child's Age: 12-16 years; How much up to 4 times a day: 2-3 tablets
- Child's Age: Adults and children over 16 years; How much up to 4 times a day: 2-4 tablets
- Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period.
- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.
- Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist.
- To remove a tablet, use fingernail to break the foil along the dotted line before pressing out the tablet. Calpol SixPlus Fastmelts™ should be sucked gently until they melt on the tongue. There is no need to take with a glass of water as they quickly melt into a pleasant tasting paste that is easily swallowed.
- Alternatively the tablet can be dispersed in a teaspoon of water or milk.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL
- Do not give anything else containing paracetamol while giving this medicine.
- Talk to a doctor at once if your child takes too much of this medicine, even if they seem well.
- Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to. If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor. As with all medicines, if your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Please see leaflet.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
12 x Tablets
Safety information
