Clean & Clear Advanced Spot Gel 15Ml

Awful
pretty pointless, ive used it on a few spots now over two weeks and its made no difference, gone back to TCP which stinks but it works a lot better.
burnt my skin
i used it a whole back and it worked great, but i bought it again yesterday and applied it before i went to bed and woke up with my whole face red and irritated. The product also has a VERY strong alcohol smell which is probably the reason for the burns
does not do what it says
i used the spot reducer and doesn’t do much.i apply it and it stings and as i have dry and sensitive skin it left a dark mark as it burnt my skin.it also leave a clear ring around the spot which is odd,,but in my opinion i wouldn’t recommend this
Burns Skin!
AWFUL Burnt my skin and left me with scars all over my face, painful product and dosnet even give any results Very disappointed this product lefte with very bad bad burns DONT USE
Amazing zit killer that works in a few hours
This stuff is amazing if you follow the instructions, I've used it many times and each time the spot vanishes, also very good if you can feel one forming, dab this on and leave it for a few hours and no more spot.
it works
it does work like it says, however it burns my skin for a fremont minutes after applying. i reccomend if you don’t mind experiencing pain to get the results
decent
only see a difference when I put it on at nighttime, usually by the morning the spot has shrunk a lot. Works really well for spots on my chest and back. I have combination skin btw
Don’t apply under or over makeup like it states!
It’s a good product to apply over night and wake up with positive results. It works for my skin by drying out the spot but do NOT apply under or over make up like it says to in the instructions as it dries up and would take your makeup off with it. Take off before applying makeup!
Didn't do what it says
Burnt my skin but did absolutely nothing to the spots.
Great
I’m 16 and get spots a lot and I use this on them and they r gone the next day