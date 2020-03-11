By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clean & Clear Advanced Spot Gel 15Ml

Clean & Clear Advanced Spot Gel 15Ml
£ 2.66
£17.74/100ml

Product Description

  • Advantage Spot Control Treatment Gel
  • The unique formula exfoliates and will quickly remove excess oil to help purify skin. Suitable to use under or over make-up. Invisible gel format.
  • UK's #1 clear skin brand*
  • *Total CLEAN & CLEAR® Unit Sales, IRI Data, 52 w/e 25/10/2014.
  • Fast action
  • Immediate action
  • Oil free
  • Pack size: 15ML

[PR-015643], Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Polyacrylate-13, Salicylic Acid, Cyclopentasiloxane, Polyisobutene, C12-15 Alkyl Lactate, Propylene Glycol, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Extract, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Extract, Sarcosine, Hamamelis Virginiana Water, PPG-2 Isoceteth-20 Acetate, Dipropylene Glycol, Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Isoceteth-20, Cetyl Lactate, Phenethyl Dimethicone, Capryloyl Glycine, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dehydroxanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Acetic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol

Made in France

  • How to Use: Apply the invisible gel directly on the spot. Suitable to use under and over make-up, whenever needed.

  • CAUTION: Contains alcohol. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye irritation persists, seek medical advice.

Packing. Recyclable

  Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  Maidenhead,
  SL6 3UG.
  Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  Tallaght,
  Dublin 24.

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  Questions?
  UK 0808 238 9194, IRL 1800 220044
  www.cleanandclear.co.uk

15ml ℮

CAUTION: Contains alcohol. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye irritation persists, seek medical advice.

Awful

1 stars

pretty pointless, ive used it on a few spots now over two weeks and its made no difference, gone back to TCP which stinks but it works a lot better.

burnt my skin

1 stars

i used it a whole back and it worked great, but i bought it again yesterday and applied it before i went to bed and woke up with my whole face red and irritated. The product also has a VERY strong alcohol smell which is probably the reason for the burns

does not do what it says

1 stars

i used the spot reducer and doesn’t do much.i apply it and it stings and as i have dry and sensitive skin it left a dark mark as it burnt my skin.it also leave a clear ring around the spot which is odd,,but in my opinion i wouldn’t recommend this 

Burns Skin!

1 stars

AWFUL Burnt my skin and left me with scars all over my face, painful product and dosnet even give any results Very disappointed this product lefte with very bad bad burns DONT USE

Amazing zit killer that works in a few hours

5 stars

This stuff is amazing if you follow the instructions, I've used it many times and each time the spot vanishes, also very good if you can feel one forming, dab this on and leave it for a few hours and no more spot.

it works

4 stars

it does work like it says, however it burns my skin for a fremont minutes after applying. i reccomend if you don’t mind experiencing pain to get the results

decent

4 stars

only see a difference when I put it on at nighttime, usually by the morning the spot has shrunk a lot. Works really well for spots on my chest and back. I have combination skin btw

Don’t apply under or over makeup like it states!

3 stars

It’s a good product to apply over night and wake up with positive results. It works for my skin by drying out the spot but do NOT apply under or over make up like it says to in the instructions as it dries up and would take your makeup off with it. Take off before applying makeup!

Didn't do what it says

2 stars

Burnt my skin but did absolutely nothing to the spots.

Great

5 stars

I’m 16 and get spots a lot and I use this on them and they r gone the next day

