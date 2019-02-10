Tesco Organic Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

Smashing soya
This is the best tasting soya milk I have used. I think it’s better than the market leader.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 42kcal
Water, Organic Soya Bean (6%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Sea Salt.
Not suitable for home freezing.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by the best before date shown.
Produced in the EU
Best served chilled.
Shake well before each use.
To avoid curdling in hot drinks, add before hot liquid.
Do not mix with boiling water.
4 Servings
Carton. composite widely recycled
1 litre e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|174kJ / 42kcal
|434kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|4.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
