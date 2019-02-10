By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

£ 1.00
£1.00/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy434kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Sweetened Soya Drink
  • Sweetened Blended with organic soya beans and sweetened for subtle flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Soya Bean (6%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by the best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

    Shake well before each use.

    To avoid curdling in hot drinks, add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy174kJ / 42kcal434kJ / 104kcal
Fat1.9g4.8g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.4g6.0g
Sugars2.4g6.0g
Fibre0.6g1.5g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Smashing soya

5 stars

This is the best tasting soya milk I have used. I think it’s better than the market leader.

