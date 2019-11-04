Sacla Ripened Tomato & Mascarpone Stir In 190G

Favourite creamy tomato sauce! Have tried many bra
Favourite creamy tomato sauce! Have tried many brands with similar products, and this beats them all without a doubt.
Vine-Ripened Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Juice) (64%), Mascarpone Cheese (16%) (Milk), Butter (Milk), Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, Fructose, Parsley, Garlic, Italian Basil, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Black Pepper, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Made in Italy
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (95g)
|Energy
|667kJ
|634kJ
|-
|161kcal
|153kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|13.7g
|of which Saturates
|8.5g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|5.6g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.95g
IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
