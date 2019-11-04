By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sacla Ripened Tomato & Mascarpone Stir In 190G

£ 2.30
£1.22/100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Mascarpone & Tomato Stir-in Sauce.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe inspiration.
  • Our Italian family has been making Pesto & Pasta Sauce for generations and this is a delightfully authentic Italian Tomato & Mascarpone Intenso sauce for your pasta. Blended Italian tomatoes with mascarpone cheese and a hint of garlic creates this smooth sauce that melts in your mouth, which can be simply stirred into pasta.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Vine-Ripened Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Juice) (64%), Mascarpone Cheese (16%) (Milk), Butter (Milk), Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, Fructose, Parsley, Garlic, Italian Basil, Sea Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Black Pepper, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our Factory

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Add some Italian pizzazz and lightly coat your pasta with this rich & thick authentic Italian recipe. No need to heat, simply stir 1/2 jar into 100g hot pasta and serve.

Warnings

  • IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Name and address

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (95g)
Energy 667kJ634kJ
-161kcal153kcal
Fat 14.4g13.7g
of which Saturates 8.5g8.1g
Carbohydrate 5.9g5.6g
of which Sugars 4.1g3.9g
Fibre 1.3g1.2g
Protein 1.4g1.3g
Salt 1.0g0.95g

Safety information

View more safety information

IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Favourite creamy tomato sauce! Have tried many bra

5 stars

Favourite creamy tomato sauce! Have tried many brands with similar products, and this beats them all without a doubt.

