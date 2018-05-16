By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Seal Ice Cube Bags Pack 10'S

Tesco Easy Seal Ice Cube Bags Pack 10'S
£ 1.30
£0.13/each

Product Description

  • 10 easy seal ice cube bags.
  • 240 cubes For whenever you need to chill.
  • Tesco easy seal ice cube bags are an easy and convenient way to make and store ice, with patented technology to allow easy dispensing: *10 bags makes 240 cubes. *Ideal for parties, drinks and cool boxes for picnics. *Ice cube bags may be used for freezing stocks and sauces. Just shake and break.

Information

Produce of

Produced in Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply fill with chosen liquid. No need to knot bag. Turn it upside down to seal automatically. Place in freezer. To dispense, pull bag vertically and horizontally to loosen individual cubes. Use bag of ice as required.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 bags/240 cubes

