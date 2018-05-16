Tesco Easy Seal Ice Cube Bags Pack 10'S

Product Description
- 10 easy seal ice cube bags.
- 240 cubes For whenever you need to chill.
- Tesco easy seal ice cube bags are an easy and convenient way to make and store ice, with patented technology to allow easy dispensing: *10 bags makes 240 cubes. *Ideal for parties, drinks and cool boxes for picnics. *Ice cube bags may be used for freezing stocks and sauces. Just shake and break.
Produced in Portugal
- Simply fill with chosen liquid. No need to knot bag. Turn it upside down to seal automatically. Place in freezer. To dispense, pull bag vertically and horizontally to loosen individual cubes. Use bag of ice as required.
Carton. Card widely recycled
10 bags/240 cubes
