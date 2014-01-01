By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Flavour Laces 75G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Flavour Laces 75G
£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

6 laces
  • Energy379kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1518kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour sweets
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Dextrin (Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Citric Acid, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Pumpkin, Radish, Tomato], Flavouring, Glazing Agent (White Beeswax), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g6 laces (25g)
Energy1518kJ / 358kcal379kJ / 90kcal
Fat2.4g0.6g
Saturates1.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate80.0g20.0g
Sugars46.0g11.5g
Fibre1.8g0.5g
Protein3.2g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

Not as good as Co-op

1 stars

Smells like cheese and tastes disgusting

It was good

5 stars

It was good

Wiggly, long, red delicious.

5 stars

These are most delicious 😋 just like the good old days... mmmm

Great taste

5 stars

I have never been good at trying anything other than branded items. But I have since had to. Now my only regret is that I didn't try sooner. Especially tesco own fresh juice, delicious and great value. There home delivery is brilliant, knock at the door, at the time I want, and lugging it all to the kitchen. Very friendly.

