Tesco Fizzy Cola Lances 75G

Value for money
Good quality,well made,tasty,kids will enjoy these sweets,value for money!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 362kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Dextrin (Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract, Flavouring, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbic Acid).
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produced in the Netherlands
3 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
75g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 lances (25g)
|Energy
|1537kJ / 362kcal
|384kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|82.0g
|20.5g
|Sugars
|52.0g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.9g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
