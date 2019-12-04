Anusol Ointment 25G

Product Description
- Ointment
- Anusol Ointment calms irritation and provides effective soothing relief from the discomfort of internal and external piles (haemmorrhoids), fissures and anal itching.
- Anusol Ointment is formulated with an oily base to relieve sore, cracked skin. It contains active ingredients that soothe itching, reduce irritation, shrink piles and prevent bacterial growth which can promote healing.
- Soothing relief
- Shrinks piles, relieves discomfort and soothes itching
- Calms irritation and relieves sore, cracked skin
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients per 100g: Zinc Oxide 10.75g, Bismuth Subgallate 2.25g, Balsam Peru 1.875g and Bismuth Oxide 0.875g, Also contains: Magnesium Stearate, Cocoa Butter, Lanolin Anhydrous, Castor Oil, Kaolin Light and Petroleum Jelly White
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using Anusol Ointment.
- Direction for use: Topical use only. Apply to the affected are at night, in the morning and after bowel movement. For internal conditions use the rectal nozzle provided, remove the nozzle cap and clean the nozzle after use.
Warnings
- Not recommended for children. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
- If you are pregnant or breast-feeing, only use this medicine on the advice of your doctor...
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Premier House,
- Shearway Business Park,
- Pent Road,
- Folkestone,
Net Contents
25g ℮
Safety information
