By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Deep Heat Rub 67G

3(1)Write a review
Deep Heat Rub 67G
£ 3.00
£4.48/100g

Product Description

  • Deep Heat Cream
  • Rheumatic pain and muscular aches can appear in many forms but the penetrating warmth of Deep Heat can bring fast relief from any one of them.
  • Deep Heat is an emulsion cream and contains a strong combination of proven medicaments to bring you fast and effective relief.
  • Simply massage Deep Heat Cream onto the area of pain and, within seconds, you'll feel a warming pain relieving action that gets deep down to work in the muscles where it really hurts.
  • Deep Heat is beneficial for the relief of fibrositis, muscle strains and pain in the joints.
  • Many sportsmen find massaging with Deep Heat helpful both before and after exercise.
  • Deep Heat is non-greasy so will not stain clothing or bed linen.
  • Fast relief from muscular aches & pains
  • Pack size: 67G

Information

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: Menthol 5.91% w/w, Eucalyptus Oil 1.97% w/w, Methyl Salicylate 12.80% w/w, Turpentine Oil 1.47% w/w, Also contains Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Wool Fat, Liquid Paraffin, Dowicil 200 and Water

Storage

Do not store above 25ºC

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Adults and children over 5 years should gently massage Deep Heat Cream into the affected area until the cream is rubbed in. Apply a thin layer 2-3 times daily and wash hands immediately after use. Replace cap tightly after use.

Warnings

  • Caution:
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use.
  • Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or medicines like aspirin. Consult your doctor before use if you are pregnant, breast feeding, asthmatic or on any prescribed medicines.
  • Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children
  • Do not use after the expiry date shown on the tube and carton.
  • For external use only.

Name and address

  • The Mentholatum Co Ltd,
  • East Kilbride,
  • G74 5PE,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Mentholatum Co Ltd,
  • East Kilbride,
  • G74 5PE,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Net Contents

67g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or medicines like aspirin. Consult your doctor before use if you are pregnant, breast feeding, asthmatic or on any prescribed medicines. Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children Do not use after the expiry date shown on the tube and carton. For external use only.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality, but a bit expensive, but thank you

3 stars

Good quality, but a bit too expensive, but thank you, Also make sure you wash your hands thoroughly, don't rub your eyes!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Ibuprofen Gel 35G

£ 1.85
£5.29/100g

Deep Heat Muscle Massage Roll-On Lotion 50Ml

£ 5.00
£10.00/100ml

Deep Heat Patch 4 Pack

£ 5.75
£1.44/each

Savlon Antiseptic Cream 100G

£ 3.25
£3.25/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here