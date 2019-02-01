Deep Heat Rub 67G

Good quality, but a bit expensive, but thank you
Good quality, but a bit too expensive, but thank you, Also make sure you wash your hands thoroughly, don't rub your eyes!!
Active Ingredients: Menthol 5.91% w/w, Eucalyptus Oil 1.97% w/w, Methyl Salicylate 12.80% w/w, Turpentine Oil 1.47% w/w, Also contains Sodium Cetostearyl Sulphate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Wool Fat, Liquid Paraffin, Dowicil 200 and Water
Do not store above 25ºC
67g ℮
Caution: Please read the enclosed leaflet for warnings and precautions for use. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients or medicines like aspirin. Consult your doctor before use if you are pregnant, breast feeding, asthmatic or on any prescribed medicines. Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children Do not use after the expiry date shown on the tube and carton. For external use only.
